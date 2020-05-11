Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia talked over phone

The two Presidents exchanged mutual congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic war.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined the special significance of this date for all the peoples of the former Soviet Union who fought against fascism shoulder to shoulder, and wished the veterans of the two countries good health and long life.

In turn, the Russian President asked to convey to the people of Kazakhstan the warmest congratulations and wishes of well-being and prosperity.

During the discussion on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the two leaders noted with satisfaction the close interaction of the parties in this area.

Vladimir Putin said that Russia is closely monitoring the decisions and actions of Kazakhstan’s Government to tackle the infection. In this regard, the Russian leader commended the measures of Kazakhstan to support the people and small and medium-sized businesses, noting their timeliness and effectiveness.

At the end of the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

















