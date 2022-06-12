Система Orphus

Prospects of New Kazakhstan eyed in Luxembourg

10.06.2022, 15:00 6816
Images | Depositphotos
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan held a number of meetings with representatives of political and economic circles of Luxembourg, as well as representatives of the Kazakh diaspora, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
 At the meeting with the Chairman of Foreign and European Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of Luxembourg, President of LSAP Party Yves Cruchten, the parties discussed the possibility of arranging a visit of members of the Parliament of Luxembourg to Kazakhstan, as well as the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. 
 
Kazakh diplomat acquainted Cruchten with political reforms initiated by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the pace of socio-economic development, transport and logistics capabilities, and the digitalization of Kazakhstan. Baimukhan drew attention of the Luxembourg parliamentarian of to the formation of New Kazakhstan, the results of the republican referendum aimed at strengthening the principles of democracy, the rule of law, and civil society institutions. 
 
Cruchten noted his interest in political reforms carried out in Kazakhstan and stressed that holding a republican referendum emphasizes the political stability and stability of the economy of Kazakhstan. 
 
At the meeting with the Chief of Protocol of the Foreign Ministry of Luxembourg Madam Beatrice Kirsch, organizational and protocol issues of upcoming bilateral and multilateral events were discussed. 
 
The Kazakh diplomat also had a meeting with Max Kremer, partner of "Arendt & Medernach SA", and discussed the expansion of business ties between Kazakh and Luxembourg companies, upcoming business missions of Luxembourg entrepreneurs to Kazakhstan, as well as the development of bilateral economic relations in the context of global political and economic turbulence. 
 
The Luxembourg expert noted the active cooperation of "Arendt & Medernach SA" with Kazakhstani partners, including joint work with "Samruk-Kazyna Trust Social" Fund, and expressed his readiness to assist in strengthening cooperation between business circles of the two countries. 
 
During the visit to the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Luxembourg, issues of organizing and holding upcoming cultural events in Luxembourg, as well as bilateral economic initiatives, were discussed. In turn, the Chief Executive Officer of Arcelor Mittal for the CIS, Vijay Goyal, briefed the Ambassador of Kazakhstan on the technological modernization of the Kazakh division of the steel giant, as well as the company's social initiatives in the Karaganda region.
 
 At the meeting with representatives of "Paul Wurth" and "SMS Group", senior vice presidents of the companies Salvador Cano and Christian Schwartz presented the results of their many years of activity both in Kazakhstan and in Europe, America, and Asia. Cano and Schwartz noted the companies’ interest in stepping up activities in the Kazakhstani market, as well as their focus on assisting Kazakhstani enterprises in reducing emissions of harmful substances. Baimukhan drew special attention of experts to the importance of developing green technologies within the framework of the Doctrine of achieving carbon neutrality in Kazakhstan until 2060. 
 
As part of the trip, Ambassador Baimukhan also attended the opening of the first restaurant offering Kazakh cuisine in Luxembourg. The Kazakh owners of the entity expressed their gratitude to the Embassy of Kazakhstan for supporting initiatives of the Kazakh diaspora in Luxembourg.
 
relevant news

Marat Sultangaziyev appointed akim of Almaty region

11.06.2022, 14:00 7706
Marat Sultangaziyev appointed akim of Almaty region
Images | gov.kz
Marat Sultangaziyev was designated akim (governor) of Almaty region by the presidential decree, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
 Marat Sultangaziyev was born on February 24, 1976 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Almaty Abai State University, the Kazakh State Law Academy, and the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University. 
 
He was named the First Vice Minister ofFinance of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2021. Prior to that he held various posts at the Finance Ministry, the Presidential Administration and the administration of Almaty city. 
 
The Head of State also decreed to relieve of the post Kanat Bozumbayev who held the post of Almaty region governor since November 2021.
 
President names akim of Ulytau region

11.06.2022, 12:30 7616
President names akim of Ulytau region
Images | twitter/Berik Abdigaliuly
The Head of State decreed to appoint Berik Abdigaliuly akim (governor) of newly established Ulytau region, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service. 
 
Born in 1971 Berik Abdigaliuly is a native of Ulytau district of Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.
 
 Prior to the appointment he served as Deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation and member of the Committee for social-cultural development. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021. 
 
Throughout his career he was head of Ulytau district of Karaganda region and worked at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the National Archive of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
President offers condolences to families of workers died at ArcelorMittal Temirtau

10.06.2022, 21:00 7351
President offers condolences to families of workers died at ArcelorMittal Temirtau
Images | telegram/Board No. 1
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones of the workers died at the ArcelorMittal Temirtau plant in Karaganda region, Kazinform cites Akorda. 
 

My sincere condolences go to the family members of the workers died at the ArcelorMittal Temirtau plant. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured. I tasked the Government and governor of Karaganda region to take prompt action to identify the causes and circumstances of the tragedy and provide assistance to the families of those died and injured," reads the letter. 

 
Earlier it was reported that four workers died and one was hospitalized as a result of the accident at one of the plants of ArcelorMittal Temirtau.
 
 It was informed that the furnace roof collapsed during the repair works at ArcelorMittal Temirtau.
 
Tokayev receives Supreme Court Chairman Zhakip Assanov

10.06.2022, 17:15 7246
Tokayev receives Supreme Court Chairman Zhakip Assanov
Images | telegram/BOARD No. 1
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the situation in the judicial system of the country, Kazinform cites Akorda. 
 
The Head of State was presented with information about the projects carried out by the Supreme Court over the past three years related to the settlement of civil disputes without involving courts. According to the Supreme Court Chairman, 37% of the cases result in reconciliation, compared to the previously documented 2-3%. 
 
In 2018, 23 persons charged with serious and particularly serious crimes were acquitted on average over the year. The figure has risen to over 160 persons over the past four years, a 7-time increase. 
 
The President was briefed on the development of administrative justice in the system of public administration. So, citizens and entrepreneurs lost 85% of cases up until July 1 last year. As of today, 55% of the verdicts end up in favor of citizens and entrepreneurs. 
 
The meeting also discussed the issues to raise the quality of judicial personnel, strengthen the legal protection of citizens, and optimize proceedings.
 
CIS's total GDP up 4.7% over last year

10.06.2022, 16:15 7136
CIS's total GDP up 4.7% over last year
Images | Depositphotos
The 94th session of the CIS Economic Council took place under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister - Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
The meeting focused on a wider range of issues of mulilateral economic cooperation. The heads of the delegations exchanged views on the current issues of economic cooperation. It was reported that the total GDP of the CIS member countries rose by 4.7% in 2021 according to preliminary estimates. 
 
Special attention was attached to the current economic situation of the CIS States and possible joint measures to respond to emerging issues. 
 
A list of concrete measures in focus areas such as mutual trade, transport, energy, industry, agribusiness, finance, and so on was drawn up, which is to become the framework for conducting further steps to ensure sustainable growth of national economies by sectoral cooperation agencies and CIS countries.
 
Kazakhstanis’ air travel demand rises by 3.4% since Jan 2022

10.06.2022, 15:10 6961
Kazakhstanis’ air travel demand rises by 3.4% since Jan 2022
In January-April 2022, the revenues of airline companies reached 119.6bn tenge. In monetary terms it is 31.5% higher compared to the last year, Kazinform reports. 
 
The biggest part of revenues was ensured by passenger transportations – 116.9bn tenge. Cargo transportations yielded 2.7bn tenge profit. And 1.4bn tenge came from renting transport with a driver – 1.4bn tenge, Kazinform cites ranking.kz. 
 
In the same period in 2021, the revenues amounted to 91bn tenge (+27.6% per year). 
 
Fall in revenues was recorded in pandemic year 2020 only. 
 
In four months of the current year the country’s airline companies transported 2.6mn passengers, i.e. 3.4% higher against the previous year. It should be noted that compared to the same period in 2019, passenger transportations in 2022 have increased by 20.3%.
 
Kazakhstanis’ digital literacy level at 85.3%.

09.06.2022, 16:00 17601
Kazakhstanis’ digital literacy level at 85.3%.
Images | Depositphotos
The level of digital literacy among Kazakhstani population aged 6 and over improved from 82% in 2020 to 85.3% in 2021. In 2018 this indicator was at 77.3% only, Kazinform learnt from Energyprom.kz.
 
 Provision of households with laptops reduced from 54.7% in 2020 to 52.8% in 2021. Their number per 1,000 people reduced from 170 to 164.
 
 In regional breakdown the highest digital literacy level is observed in Nur-Sultan - 94.6%. Then come Almaty region (89.3%) and Almaty city (88.9%). The worst results are recorded in North Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions– 76.5% and 76.8%, respectively. 
 
The target set in Digital Kazakhstan 2018-2022 program was to raise the population’s digital literacy level to 81.5% in 2021 (the program lost its effect to date). North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Akmola and Karaganda regions did not reach the goals set. 
 
The average level of digital literacy among the population aged from 6 to 74 in 2021 made 87.3%. Unfortunately, North Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions did not achieve the target set at 81.5%. Their digital literacy indicators were 80.2% and 79.2%, respectively.
 
Kazakhstan bans export of certain types of timber

09.06.2022, 12:10 14036
Kazakhstan bans export of certain types of timber
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan has imposed ban on export of certain types of timber to prevent illegal re-export of timber from its territory, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Finance State Revenue Committee. 
 
The ban was imposed by the order of Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development as of June 7, 2022 No322 "On some issues of regulation of the export types of timber" which entered into force on June 8, 2022.
 
 The order will be valid for the period of 6 months and prohibits export of timber from Kazakhstan (with codes EAEU CN of FEA 4401, 4403, 4404, 4406 and 4407" except for EAEU CN of FEA 4406910000 "Wooden treated sleepers for railway or tram tracks".
 
 The previous order of the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development as of November 23, 2021 lost effect on June 7, 2021.
 
