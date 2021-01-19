Rail fares to rise by 7% in March

From March 1, 2021, in Kazakhstan, railway tickets for all socially significant routes in interregional and suburban communications will rise in price by 7%, Passenger Transportation JSC (KTZh) press service said.

According to agreements for long-term subsidizing of the carrier's expenses related to the transportation of passengers on socially significant routes, from March 1, 2021, it is planned to index the cost of passenger transportation by rail by 7% for all socially important routes in interregional and suburban communications," the message says.

KTZh added that the company is constantly improving the conditions of passenger transportation, renewing the rolling stock and introducing new service standards.

Thus, from 2018 to 2020, 159 cars were purchased, which were used to update the composition of passenger trains on the following routes: Almaty - Mangistau, Nur-Sultan - Saryagash, Atyrau - Nur-Sultan, Atyrau - Almaty, Nur-Sultan - Arkalyk, Atyrau - Mangystau, Almaty - Zhezkazgan, Nur-Sultan - Semey.

In the first quarter of this year, delivery of 50 new cars is expected, the running of which is planned on the following routes: Almaty - Mangistau, Kyzylorda - Semey, Almaty - Oskemen, Nur-Sultan - Semey.













