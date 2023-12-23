This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Regular flight Beijing - Bishkek to be launched on January 24
Astana Opera Soloist Became a Winner of the Big Opera TV Project
Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev is a talented performer with a pure Verdian voice. His full sense of freedom on the project was a revelation for me," Marina Meshcheriakova, a jury member of the Big Opera TV project, world opera star and vocal teacher, shared. "The stage demands a sense of impertinence, in a good way. At first it seemed to me that he was modest, shy, somewhat stiff person, but he completely revealed himself in the Big Opera. In each of his portrayals, into which he transformed onstage, he was free, easy, and very natural. In this, of course, his incredible voice was a great help for him."
Winning the Big Opera project is a major event for me, an important stage in my creative career and a huge challenge. To be honest, it did not come easily to me. Each episode had to be prepared as if it were a separate performance. Immersion in the character and performance had to be at the highest level. I understood that I was performing not only in front of the jury, each of whom I respect and admire immensely, but also in front of a huge television audience. I was also aware that based on my performances the audience would evaluate the level of vocal art in our country," Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev noted.
From Messiah to The Nutcracker: Sold-Out Houses and Thunderous Applause
I have worked with the Dubai Festival Chorus for a number of years now and it has been a great collaboration with the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra for this project of Handel’s Messiah. Putting this huge work together in such a short space of time is really challenging. And the orchestra has done fantastically well to really get to the grips with the stylistic way that I wanted them to play Handel. Music is a language, and it is a language of its own. So it doesn’t matter where in the world you come from, having that one common language of music brings us all together. Working with the orchestra from Kazakhstan, the chorus from Dubai, myself from the UK, it’s been a wonderful collaboration. And I hope to see more types of this collaboration, where choruses, orchestras, conductors from different parts of the world can come together to rejoice in music-making of such wonderful quality," Maestro Rob Johnston gave his assessment of the musicians’ performing skills.
The symphony orchestra is absolutely magnificent. And I could see that every single member was very well prepared, and the conductor got the orchestra to be super enthusiastic, because his enthusiasm and passion shone through each and every member of the orchestra. The unity was as if it was one person playing, not an orchestra. It was one unit. But it was magnificent. I have heard Messiah before and today the performance was at the highest level. Beautiful!"
I really enjoyed the choreography. It was a beautifully executed and beautifully performed production. And I think that the dancing was exquisite. The work of the corps de ballet and, of course, of the principal dancers was very strong. They are clearly well-prepared, with good schooling. Overall, based on this performance, it is easy to conclude that ballet in Kazakhstan is at a very high level. As for the design of the production, the costumes are very beautiful, and the lighting really complements the dancing and the costumes. The orchestra performance was beautiful acoustically, and the work of the Kazakh conductor was excellent, it’s been a wonderful experience," Terence Starr from London said.
I really liked the ballet. It is a really wonderful production, with incredible visual effects, especially the impression of the snow and the lightning onstage. I have seen The Nutcracker previously, but this production is created at a truly high level. I can see that a lot of work and effort was put into it. So I am really impressed with the stunning choreography and design," Reka Koszta from Hungary, who is living in Dubai, shared.
This is one of the best performances that I have ever seen. Everything is perfect! I was particularly impressed with the makeup, the choreography and the professionalism of Kazakh dancers. All the dancers are simply perfect! And they are so very young, but so good, demonstrating a very high international level. And I would love to see some more of the Astana Opera’s beautiful performances, come here more often," Provati Podder from Bangladesh, who has been living in Dubai for 20 years, said.
We have implemented many projects. When I came to the Astana Opera for the first time, I was invited to work on the ballet Romeo and Juliet. I was the artistic director of the Teatro Carlo Felice and immediately realized that the two opera houses should, of course, begin to collaborate. This became my main goal. We have truly done many things together. However, in my opinion, one of the very important tours was the performance of the opera Abai in Italy, as well as the ballets Spartacus, Notre Dame de Paris, Swan Lake at the opera house in Genoa. Now the tour to the Dubai Opera has become another step towards expanding the tour geography of the capital’s opera house," Giuseppe Acquaviva emphasized.
The Astana Opera’s recent performances at the Dubai Opera showcased exceptional artistic quality, with a focus on the ballet company and orchestra. From the presentation of Handel’s Messiah in collaboration with the Dubai Festival Chorus, uniting singers of diverse backgrounds in a celebration of classical repertoire, to the mesmerizing rendition of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, the performances inspired and captivated our audience.
Audience in the Capital Enjoyed L’Elisir d’Amore
From the very first notes, Donizetti’s operatic masterpiece L’Elisir d’Amore strikes the audience’s imagination with its exciting plot and a wide range of extraordinary characters. The buffoonish character of Dulcamara provides the performer with ample opportunities to reveal the comic hero both vocally and in acting. The cartoonish image of a roguish charlatan doctor adds dynamism to the action, bringing chaos and excitement to the story," Yerzhan Saipov said.
Behind external coquetry, Adina hides a pure female soul, yearning for a simple and sincere heartfelt feeling. And the effervescent music by the outstanding composer Gaetano Donizetti, full of fun and beautiful melodies, continues to conquer the hearts of listeners and performers over the centuries, from the moment of its first premiere in 1832 to this day," Assem Sembina concluded.
To increase the efficiency of the public administration system, it is necessary to strengthen the analytical component in the activities of government bodies. The President of our country, Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, pays great attention to this issue. During the second meeting of the National Kurultai, the Head of State noted that the effectiveness of public administration largely depends on the quality of analytical support", - the Speaker of the Senate noted during the presentation.
Contemporaries of Independence Wish Kazakhstan Further Prosperity
It is a great joy for me to have the opportunity to contribute to the development of the culture of Kazakhstan. It is a tremendous responsibility, since we on the world stage represent not only ourselves as artists, but also our Motherland. I look to the future with confidence and recognize myself as part of Kazakhstan with great pride. I think that now there is every opportunity for the development of young people, for self-realization, for expressing oneself as an individual."
Culture is an integral part of our independent state. At the moment, classical theatres present world masterpieces of opera and ballet, and national productions are also staged with great success. This suggests that the cultural development of our country is at a high level. Of course, it is also gratifying when we are greeted with anticipation and wonder while on tour. I think this comes from the fact that foreign audiences see Eastern delicacy of soul and talent in our artists. Again, we can prove ourselves thanks to the support of the state. Through art and creativity we assert ourselves as a highly cultured and developed country."
I dream that our country will grow and develop. I show my love for my homeland through my patriotism, successes and overcomings, and my desire to please the audience with my dance. I would like to wish the people of Kazakhstan, first of all, health, peaceful skies overhead, inexhaustible strength and will to conquer new heights. Love and care for each other!"
This year marks the 32nd anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan. With the beginning of independence, the country’s borders, state language and national currency were established. Our ancestors dreamed of reaching this day for many centuries. Today, we are recognized as an independent state by the whole world. Our goal now is to develop the economy, serve our country, and create the necessary conditions for the younger generations. Having become a ballet dancer, I often go on tours abroad and at this time I feel a great sense of pride in being a citizen of Kazakhstan and representing the Kazakh ballet art. Undeniably, my parents and teachers made a great contribution to the development of my personality. I am very grateful to my mother, who took me to ballet when I was little. I still remember how happy my parents were when, out of three thousand children, I was chosen to study at the choreographic school. Thanks to this unique art, I have visited many countries and won the love of ballet connoisseurs. I met my wife at the opera house; she is a ballet dancer like me. Looking at us, our four-year-old daughter says that she also wants to study ballet, and we, of course, are happy to support her decision."
My main life philosophy is not to deviate from moral values. As a father raising a son and daughter, I try to be an example for my children. I always remind them to stay honest and never lie. I believe that family is like a miniature state, which mirrors the whole Kazakhstan. This means that solidarity and unity in our families directly affect the integrity of our country. That is why my wife and I attach great importance to the upbringing of our children and are happy that they are growing up in a sovereign country. May our Kazakhstan prosper, and may our country continue to be peaceful and safe."
My parents told me when I was little: "You were born the year our country gained independence, so you are the same age as independence." My mother, and also my grandparents contributed a lot to my upbringing: I grew up with them before I went to school. It is no secret that in the first years of independence, our family, like many Kazakh families, had a number of social difficulties. My father worked at a factory, although not my profession, but he had to feed his family. In general, when my parents were studying at the university, they performed as dombyra players in the orchestra."
As for how I got into the choir, as a schoolchild, I sang at a school choir. Therefore, my parents, noticing my talent for music, sent me to study at the music academy in Akmola in the fourth grade. After receiving a higher education in Choral Conducting, I interned in Moscow and St. Petersburg, and some of my first performances took place in Austria. In 2013, I began my career as a choirmaster at the Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic in the capital. In 2014, I came to work at the Astana Opera Choir at the invitation of my teacher, Astana Opera’s principal choirmaster, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov. Since then, I have been working as a senior choirmaster in the largest and most beautiful opera house in all of Central Asia for ten years."
This year we gave a large-scale concert in the capital of Poland. Its program featured works by Kazakh composers. It was so warmly received by the Polish audience that we even had to repeat the program for an encore on the second day. Inspired by such success, I plan to give another solo concert next spring. In fact, many things become clear when compared. Having visited many countries on tour, I can say that our country has achieved great success in the field of culture and art. For example, my teachers told me that without specially created theatrical conditions, conducting a "backstage choir" would be difficult. That is, we perform works where the choir artists must sing from backstage, so that the audience in the hall gets the impression of people singing from far away. Fortunately, we work in an opera house where technology keeps up with the times, and huge stage and backstage spaces allow us to create amazing sound effects. Not many countries were able to build an opera house such as the Astana Opera. This suggests that our state attaches great importance to the development of culture and art."
Over the years of independence, many forgotten traditions of our people have been revived, our language is thriving, and our culture and economy are developing. I believe that we should not deviate from this path in the future. To do this, all citizens must honestly do their job and benefit the people. It is better for young people to follow the example of people with more experience and learn from them. Personally, I consult with my elders on every issue. It was they who helped me choose the right profession for my future."
There are many musicians among my relatives. Perhaps, it is because the sound of the percussion was "stuck" in my ears since childhood, so I also became attached to this instrument. After graduating from the Mukan Tulebayev Semei Music College, I came to Astana in pursuit of a dream. From 2011 to 2015 I studied at the Kazakh National University of Arts and worked as a musician in a number of collectives. Since 2018, I have been working in the Astana Opera Orchestra. It is a great honor for me to be a member of such a large team. We present our art in many countries of the world and work with many conductors. The audience enthusiastically receives us everywhere, amazed at the high level of our skill and professionalism."
I have never lived far from my hometown, and if I go on tour, I rush to return to my country, to my loved ones. I love my homeland with the blue flag, it is majestic and blessed. I wish everyone harmony and unity on Independence Day!"
