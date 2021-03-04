Regular flights to Georgia to be resumed from March 16

The regular flight Almaty-Tbilisi will be resumed from March 16, said the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

Air Astana will resume regular international flights on the Almaty - Tbilisi - Almaty route with a frequency of three flights a week from March 16, 2021," reads the report.

The decision to resume regular flights between the two countries was made after the Georgian side lifted restrictions on crossing the state border of Georgia by citizens of Kazakhstan, which entered into force on March 1, 2021.

The flights will be operated on an A320 / 321 aircraft on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays," reads the report.













