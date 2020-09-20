Requirements for arrivals in Kazakhstan amended

The requirements for citizens arriving in Kazakhstan from abroad have been amended, Kazpravda.kz correspondent refers to the head of the Department of Epidemiological Surveillance of Infectious Diseases of Kazakhstan Health Ministry’s Committee, Roza Kozhapova, announcing this at the briefing at the Central Communications Service.

Changes have been made to the requirements for arrivals in Kazakhstan from abroad. Persons arriving in Kazakhstan through the state border checkpoints on railway, sea, river transport, undergo thermal control, questioning and must submit a certificate of examination for COVID-19 with a negative laboratory examination result, which is no more than 5 days long", - Roza Kozhapova explained.

In the absence of a certificate, the arrivals are subject to laboratory tests for coronavirus at the border crossing points.

In case of a positive test result, they will have to undergo a full isolation and all further requirements accepted in Kazakhstan for patients with coronavirus. In case of a negative result, they will move on without restrictions," the speaker continued.

Changes have also been made to the rules for the arrival of passengers by flights, Kozhapova added.

Now, 12 countries have been assigned to the first category: China, Thailand, Mongolia, Malaysia, Egypt, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Belarus, Azerbaijan. Those arriving from these countries undergo only thermometry and questioning."

The second category includes 21 countries, from which the arriving persons, in addition to thermometry and questionnaires, will have to submit a certificate of examination for COVID-19 with a negative laboratory test and PCR.













