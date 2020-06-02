Road blocks removed between settlements in Kazakhstan

Road blocks have been removed between the settlements in Kazakhstan.





Road blocks have been removed at 00.00 on June 1. About 300 road blocks operated in the time of quarantine guarded by 6000 policemen who have checked more than 3.2 mln transport vehicles and about 5 million passengers.





Road blocks have been removed, but it does not mean there is no threat," said Yerlan Turgumbayev, Minister of Interior Affairs.

People must perform sanitary norms," he noted.





