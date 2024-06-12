Roland Petit’s Ballets to Adorn the Operaliya 2024 Festival

Images | astanaopera.kz

Tell a friend

Two masterpieces of world ballet classics await the viewers as part of the Operaliya International Music Festival, held at Astana Opera with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan. Thus, Léo Delibes’ Coppélia will be held on June 12, and Notre Dame de Paris to Maurice Jarre’s music will be presented on June 21 and 22. It should be noted that the ballet performances will be dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the outstanding choreographer Roland Petit, Astana Opera press office reports.





The artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova, like a skilled jeweler, has collected a treasure trove of the best and rarest ballet works in the repertoire of Astana Opera. Her ability to select and bring to the stage the most exclusive ballets, which only select ballet companies in the world can handle, made the opera house truly unique. Thanks to her incomparable talent and extensive creative connections, Ms. Asylmuratova gives the viewers true masterpieces of ballet art. Longstanding collaboration with the great choreographer Roland Petit holds a special place in her career. Over five years of working closely with him, she was able to adopt and absorb his style. The Kazakh audience now has a unique opportunity to touch the master’s great creations, due to these two ballets being staged thanks to the Roland Petit Foundation.





Thus, on June 12, Astana Opera’s talented ballet soloists and principal dancers will present the heroes of Léo Delibes’ ballet Coppélia in Roland Petit’s choreography: Shugyla Adepkhan (Swanilda), and Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Yerkin Rakhmatullayev (Franz), Rustem Seitbekov (Coppélius).





The Astana Opera Ballet soloist Shugyla Adepkhan noted that it is a great joy for her to show her art at such a large-scale event as Operaliya.





In my opinion, Operaliya is a very important event, because many artists from different countries take part in it. It gives each of us the opportunity for spiritual enrichment, motivation and exchange of experience," Shugyla shared. "I will not be mistaken if I say that Roland Petit’s ballets Coppélia and Notre Dame de Parisin our repertoire are a great wealth of our opera house. The Astana Opera Ballet dancers perform them with great enthusiasm. Another reason our viewers love the ballet Coppélia is that it is easy to understand and relate to. This ballet has both funny scenes and dramatic ones. Coppélia has a special place in my heart because I discovered a new side of myself in this performance," the ballerina concluded.





As a reminder, the ballet company dancers will perform the ballet Notre Dame de Paris to the music by Maurice Jarre as part of the festival on June 21 and 22. Thus, Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva and Madina Unerbayeva will perform the tender Esmeralda. Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Serik Nakyspekov will take the stage as Quasimodo, Frollo - Arman Urazov, Aibar Toktar, Phoebus - Dias Kurmangazy, Yerkin Rakhmatullayev.





In his interview, the ballet company soloist Serik Nakyspekov expressed the hope that the festival participants will delight the viewers with their art and skill.





I hope that the audience will appreciate the talent of all participants. The world of ballet is very interesting, we all quickly find a common language, and last year I made new friends at the Operaliya festival," Serik Nakyspekov said. "Speaking of Notre Dame de Paris, which I will be performing, I would say that this is a ballet that gives a lot of emotions not only to the viewers, but also to the dancers. Roland Petit revealed all characters in their own unique ways. Many performers around the world dream of dancing Roland Petit’s ballets at least once in their careers, but not everyone has such an opportunity. In this regard, I think that the soloists of our ballet company are very happy, because we touch the world’s best classical works and show the audience our art," Serik emphasized.





On the days the ballets will be held, the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra will perform under the baton of the opera house’s conductor, holder of the Order of Qurmet Ruslan Baimurzin. The capital’s audience has a wonderful opportunity to spend summer evenings with Astana Opera and become part of the Operaliya festival.