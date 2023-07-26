Attraction of private investments for development of rural areas to be intensified - Alikhan SmailovAttraction of private investments for development of rural areas to be intensified - Alikhan Smailov
25.07.2023, 12:55 9161
Rural development program funding increased by 6.7 times
Kazakh National Economy Minster Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government sitting about the regions’ disbursement of the funds allocated under the Auyl-el besigi (rural development) program, Kazinform reports.
He stressed since the start of the program its financing grew by 6.7 times. In 2019 the republican allotted 29 billion tenge, against 198 billion tenge this year. The akimats disbursed 27% of public funds in the first half of 2023.
The high spending is recorded in Pavlodar, Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions. The least application of funds is seen in Almaty and Ulytau regions.
Zhambyl, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions boasts the largest number of the completed projects.
26.07.2023, 13:08 131
Issues of "Auyl - Yel besigi" project implementation were considered at the Government session under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
As reported by the Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov, 3.5 thousand villages out of 6 295 rural settlements have been identified, where more than 90% of rural residents live, the development of which is carried out as a priority within the framework of the project "Auyl - Yel besigi". This year, 198.2 billion tenge has been allocated from the republican budget for its implementation.
Akims of Zhambyl region Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Pavlodar region Asain Bayhanov, and Ulytau region Berik Abdygaliuly reported on the utilization of funds allocated for the implementation of the "Auyl - Yel besigi" project.
Head of the Government emphasized that over 3.7 thousand projects on the development of social and engineering infrastructure in more than 1 thousand villages were implemented in 2019-2022, and about 33 thousand jobs were created. This year, it is planned to implement 2 thousand projects in 800 settlements.
At the same time, the failure to meet the deadlines for commissioning of objects constructed within the framework of "Auyl - Yel Besigi" remains an urgent problem. Prime Minister pointed out that their causes are inefficient planning and use of budget funds, untimely tenders and lack of proper control.
It is very important to distribute funds in the regions in a practical way. It is necessary to exclude cases when several projects are implemented in one district and none in other districts," Alikhan Smailov said.
He also noted that the project "Auyl - Yel Besigi" is one of the main tools for modernization of rural infrastructure within the framework of the Concept of Rural Development until 2027.
Summarizing the results of the session, Prime Minister pointed out the need to ensure quality and timely implementation of all projects of "Auyl - Yel Besigi", as well as to work out the issue of their maximum financing. He instructed to intensify work on attracting private investment for the development of rural areas and set a task for the Ministry of National Economy, interested government agencies and regional akimats to ensure the achievement of target indicators of the Concept of Rural Development.
25.07.2023, 18:09 8596
China's main rocket engine for crewed lunar missions completes new trial
25.07.2023, 14:58 9051
7,000 tuberculosis cases recorded in Kazakhstan every year
Some 7,000 people are diagnosed with tuberculosis in Kazakhstan every year, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
In her remarks at the Government’s meeting, Minister Duissenova noted that some 7,000 cases of tuberculosis are recorded in Kazakhstan every year on average.
In the past five years, in her words, the epidemiological situation has changed for the better as the incidence rate dropped by 24 per cent.
Duissenova went on to praise the fact that the tuberculosis incidence rate among children dipped as well.
She added that over 41 billion tenge had been allotted from the republican budget in 2023 to treat tuberculosis patients countrywide.
25.07.2023, 09:23 13091
Senators got acquainted with the progress of preparations for the upcoming heating period in Kokshetau
Deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan from the Akmola region Nurlan Bekenov and Talgat Zhunusov visited the city of Kokshetau, where they got acquainted with the process of preparation for the heating season, and also visited a number of objects in the city, press service of the Senate reports.
The parliamentarians were informed about the ongoing repair work of boiler houses, preparation of equipment and heating networks for the upcoming heating season. The senators were acquainted with the progress of the construction of an educational complex located on the road to the village of Krasny Yar.
The deputies spoke about the joint work with government agencies, including the development of the energy industry.
25.07.2023, 08:21 13236
Senators met with the public of Ordabasy region
Members of the Senate of the Parliament Ali Bektaev, Murat Kadyrbek, Alisher Satvaldiev visited a number of settlements in the Ordabasy district of the Turkestan region, press service of the Senate reports.
During the visit, the senators visited a number of strategically important objects and farms in the region. The parliamentarians also met with members of the regional Council of Veterans and leaders of youth organizations. During the meeting, residents raised a number of issues related to the construction of a water utility, production, agriculture and the construction of social facilities in the region.
The deputies stated that the issues raised would be under control and transferred to the relevant authorities.
24.07.2023, 18:00 20061
Kazakhstanis can travel to almost 30 destinations visa-free
Nationals of Kazakhstan can travel to 29 countries of the world visa-free, Kazinform correspondent reports.
On top of that, holders of the Kazakhstani diplomatic and service passports are exempted from visa requirements in certain countries.
If the Kazakhstani national is staying in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan for a period of over 30 days, he or she must register with the relevant authorities. The analogous period consists of 5 days in case of Uzbekistan.
Kazakhstanis can stay up 14 days in Hong Kong, Iran, and Oman, 28 days in Barbados, 30 days in Argentine, Brazil, Malaysia, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Serbia, the Philippines, and Ecuador, 90 days in Albania, Columbia, Costa Rica, Moldova, Mongolia, Russia, and Ukraine, 180 days in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and 1 year in Georgia.
Moreover, the citizens of Kazakhstan can stay for up to 90 days in Türkiye visa-free and for up to 30 days in South Korea.
24.07.2023, 16:51 20181
The Kazakh Principal Dancer to Present Most Complex Ballet Numbers in Italy
The star of Kazakh and world ballet, the Astana Opera’s principal dancer, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, is currently performing in Italy as part of a large-scale European tour. The program created by the organizers emphasizes the special talent of the Kazakh dancer to perform technically complex numbers from the ballet repertoire, Astana Opera press office reports.
The Kazakh dancer astounds the world audience with his charisma and professional skills at the Roberto Bolle and Friends evenings, held this year from July 11 to 29 in Rome, Florence, Verona and Caserta. On July 27 and 29, the principal dancer of the capital’s opera house will have exciting performances in Genoa and Taormina.
I was invited to this big tour by my friend, the legendary ballet dancer of world renown - Roberto Bolle. He has his own production center Artedanza and I have had a good relationship with him over the years. At their invitation, I come to Italy 4-5 times a year. This time, at the audience’s request, I was invited to a full-fledged summer tour. Taking part in Roberto Bolle’s concerts gives its participants an opportunity to demonstrate our skills in front of a large audience. My performance at the world-famous ancient amphitheatre Arena di Verona alone was attended by more than 15,000 viewers. Therefore, for me, this tour is a great platform to present not only my work, but also the Kazakh ballet art in general. I noticed that the audience there carefully studies all the details about their favorite performers: where they come from, where they work. My Italian fans subscribe to my social media accounts and leave their warm wishes. There are people in this wonderful country who have been appreciating my work for 4 years and come to my concerts. In addition, high art aficionados throughout Europe, Australia, South America, Japan, etc. follow my performances," Bakhtiyar Adamzhan said.
It is important to emphasize that Roberto Bolle invites only the highest level performers to his gala evenings. The fact that the Astana Opera’s principal Bakhtiyar Adamzhan annually takes part in Roberto Bolle’s concerts is another proof that the principal dancer has taken his worthy place in the world ballet art.
From July 11 to 13, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan brilliantly performed pas de deux from Ludwig Minkus’ Don Quixote and Adolphe Adam’s Le Corsaire at the music festival at the Terme di Caracalla in Rome. Two days later, on July 15, he presented a contemporary number In the Wake by choreographer Yixian Zhang to Senking’s music and pas de deux from the ballet Don Quixote at the famous Piazza della Santissima Annunziata in Florence. His performances on July 19 at the Arena di Verona and on July 22 in the Reggia di Caserta were also a great success.
Tours in Italy will last until the end of this month: Ballet Evenings featuring our compatriot will be held on July 27 at Villa Grimaldi Square in Genoa, and on July 29 at the ancient theatre in Taormina. In addition to the above numbers, Bakhtiyar will present the Diana and Actaeon pas de deux from Cesare Pugni’s ballet La Esmeralda.
Despite the great demand all over the world, there are times when I refuse offers of concerts and performances abroad, because I want to perform in front of my beloved audience, which looks forward to seeing me at the Astana Opera. For me it is a great pleasure and, at the same time, a tremendous responsibility. That said, I want to thank the opera house management, especially the artistic director of the ballet company Altynai Asylmuratova, who always supports my work. When I go abroad to perform, Ms. Asylmuratova asks: "Do you need to prepare? Do all costumes fit?" She also takes an interest in my physical condition, worries about me. I am extremely grateful to her because she blesses me for all my performances," Bakhtiyar Adamzhan concluded.
The popularity of the Astana Opera’s principal dancer is very high both in Kazakhstan and abroad. His performances are tightly scheduled for the next few months. For example, the principal is planning to go to Australia for the fourth time at the invitation of the organizers of the Ballet International Gala in August. There Bakhtiyar, with his stage partner Shugyla Adepkhan, will once again delight the fans. In autumn, the ballet star will perform at the Star Gala in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, at the Petipa Awards in San Francisco, USA, as well as in other countries such as Cyprus and Switzerland.
24.07.2023, 14:26 19651
Kazakhstan commissions over 7.1 mln sq m of housing in 1Q
Over 7.1 million square meters of housing were commissioned in Kazakhstan in the first six months of 2023 which is 11.3 % more as compared to the previous year, Kazinform cites the National Statistics Bureau.
Abai region leads in construction growth rates with 56.3% followed by Shymkent with 43.4% and Zhetysu region with 39%.
Since January this year, Kazakhstan put into service 16,667 homes. Of which 16,083 are single-family houses, 574 are apartment complexes. More than 63,100 apartments were commissioned countrywide which s 15.1% more against the last year.
Besides, rural housing constructions also show growth of over 1.6 million square meters of housing built this January -June that is 10.7% more as compared to the same period of 2022.
