10.08.2023, 19:25 61516
Senator Alibek Nautiev met with the population of Kyzylkoga district
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Nautiev visited the settlement of Sagiz, Kyzylkoga district, Atyrau region, where he got acquainted with the activities of social facilities and met with the public, press service of the Senate reports.
The participants of the meeting discussed the issues of drinking water supply, construction of a polyclinic, railway crossing, bridges to the ring road and provision of electricity.
Furthermore, during his visit to the village of Miyaly, the senator met with the akim of the district, deputies of the district maslikhat, members of the public council and activists.
During the meeting, the issues of reimbursement of travel expenses of the regional military commissariat, transport support, restoration of the road and gas pipeline affected during the spring flood, as well as the construction of a road in the Taisoigan settlement were raised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
16.08.2023, 16:03 4681
Ecology Ministry comments on Kyrgyzstan's statement on water shortage
Tell a friend
A low level of water in the Talas River and abnormal hot and dry weather led to insufficient water discharge from the Kirov Reservoir to Kazakhstan during the growing season, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources says.
The Ministry took a decision to keep the volume of water discharged from the Kirov reservoir to Kazakhstan at 45 m3 per second until August 1, while the volume of water supplied to Talas dam was 30 m3 per second only, Kazinform reports.
These measures enabled to save the harvest in Baizak, Zhambyl and Talas districts on the area of about 26,000 hectares.
Crops are watered mainly by cleaning the drainage systems, which is carried out by Kazvodhoz in the territory of Kyrgyz Republic along the state border. These measures allowed to minimize the harvest loss and supply water to the mentioned districts," a statement from the Ministry reads.
The Ministry notes that approximately 560 hectares of croplands along the Talas river suffered from water shortage in whole (the agreements cover about 26,000 hectares, and this allowed to save up to 99% of harvest).
Similar measures were launched in 2021, when Kyrgyz side fulfilled its water supply obligations from the run-off and Kazakhstan managed to keep its harvest without significant losses. This year, the sides agreed on increasing water inflow to the reservoir and the volumes of water supply will be increased, or Kazakhstan will take water from runoffs," the Ministry says and adds that it was a least-evil solution. As practice showed, the measures were justified.
Earlier it was reported that Kyrgyzstan reduced supply of irrigation water to Kazakhstan.
Water shortage in Central Asia has been an acute problem in the past several years, which hugely impacts water distribution among the countries of the region. In July, crops in Zhambyl region which borders Kyrgyzstan faced a threat of drought, when farmers raised an alarm and blamed the neighbor country in construction of reservoirs along the trans-border rivers. Later, Bishkek hosted a bilateral meeting to negotiate water apportioning problem on Chu and Talas rivers. However, the problem of water deficit remained unsolved in August.
The Kyrgyz side says the country faces the same situation because of low level of water in the rivers. By supplying water to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz authorities had to reduce it for own agricultural needs. The sides are looking for the most suitable solution now.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.08.2023, 15:09 4566
Each international tourist brings USD 1,500 on average to Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Last year tourism brought a record 389 billion tenge in taxes, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service.
According to the National Bank, each international tourist brings on average 1,500 US dollars in returns to Kazakhstan. Each international tourist creates two workplaces.
Last year Kazakhstan welcomed some 1,000,000 international tourists letting the places of accommodation earn 183 billion tenge.
Over the past two years the number of people employed in the country’s tourism industry grew significantly up to 500,000. The ministry plans to generate 800,000 jobs by 2029.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.08.2023, 14:27 4456
Draft new general layout of Kazakh capital presented
Tell a friend
The Kazakh capital held public hearings on the draft new general layout of the city, Kazinform reports.
As of now, the draft general layout is at the approval stage. According to the current general layout as of 2016, the city population was expected to stand at 1,220,000 people. But as of early 2022, the city population rose to 1,240,000. The population of the city increases by 50,000 people every year.
According to the new general layout the city is divided into 148 layout segments to build most livable city. The planning segment is a large city territory consisting of several residential estates.
As stated there, the city has 133 secondary schools. The new general layout suggests construction of 164 schools more. Of which 15 were commissioned in 2022, 74 will be put into service by 2025, 75 more will open their doors by 2035. There are 429 preschool institutions. 178 more will be constructed by 2035.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.08.2023, 11:01 7531
Tengizchevroil fined for almost KZT3bn
Images | tengizchevroil.com
Tell a friend
Tengizchevroil developing the gigantic Tengiz oilfield in Zhylyoisk district, Atyrau region, has been fined for KZT2.8bn, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to the Facebook page of the ecology department of Atyrau region, a submission has been received from the Specialized environmental prosecutor’s office, proposing to bring to administrative liability Tengizchevroil for violating the environmental legislation by unauthorized emissions to the environment, exceeding the concentration limits and land contamination.
By a ruling of the Zhylyoisk district court, Tengizchevroil was fined for a total of over KZT2.8bn.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.08.2023, 20:35 7676
Emergency and three-shift schools being solved: 52 new facilities to be introduced by September 1
Tell a friend
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov the issues of preparation for the new school year were considered. The reports were made by the Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Kozhayev, primeminister.kz reports.
Today 89.1% of children from 2-6 years old are covered by pre-school education and training in the country. This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Education.
Since the beginning of the year, there has been an increase in the opening of preschool organizations. If in the first quarter 117 organizations for 10 thousand places were opened, now there are 308 preschool organizations for 30 thousand places. The work in this direction will be continued. At the same time, akims of Ulytau, Mangistau and Karaganda regions need to strengthen their work in this direction in order to achieve the planned indicators by the end of the year.
On the instructions of the Head of State, from September 1, more than 97 thousand children from low-income families attending kindergarten will receive free meals. The Head of State also instructed to increase the wages of educators. This year, from September 1, the wages of educators will increase by 30%. In addition, in order to ensure openness and transparency in the distribution of places in preschool organizations, by the end of the year will be developed a unified database of the queue of children. Full launch of the system is planned by the end of the year," the speaker said.
From September 1, 3.9 million children will study in 7.7 thousand educational organizations, where 364 thousand are first-graders. Every year assistance is provided to socially vulnerable categories of families. This issue has been discussed several times at the level of the Government. This year, 65.3 billion tenge has been earmarked for 460,000 children. In Mangystau region this work should be completed by August 18, because the indicators are not yet at the proper level.
Gani Beisembayev reminded that the issue of fulfillment of the President's instruction to provide free meals to pupils in grades 1-4 was repeatedly considered at the level of the Government. And today akims of all regions have allocated the necessary financial resources to fulfill this order.
From September 1, 1, 4 million elementary school pupils will eat free of charge. In accordance with the order of the Prime Minister, in schools without canteens together with the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be organized nutrition in 3 ways: organization of catering activities, creation of modular canteens, buffet meals.
Renewal of the school vehicle fleet. Today the school vehicle fleet consists of 1319 buses for transportation of 27 thousand children. Of these, 515 are scheduled for renewal. Currently, 433 buses have been delivered to the regions. By the end of the year 75 more buses will be delivered. Only the Akimat of Mangistau region needs to speed up the procedure of purchasing buses," the Minister emphasized.
In order to create a comfortable environment in 260 schools of the region major repairs are being carried out. Until September 1, 194 objects are planned to be handed over. Repair of the remaining 66 schools will be completed on time.
In addition, within the monitoring conducted by the Ministry, risks of violation of repair deadlines in Akmola, Pavlodar and North-Kazakhstan regions have been identified. Construction of 154 schools is also underway, which are planned to be launched this year. By September 1, 52 schools will be commissioned. And 102 more schools for 66 thousand seats will be commissioned by the end of the year. This will solve the problem of 12 emergency and 29 three-shift schools. At the same time, in 4 regions there is a risk of failure to meet the deadlines for commissioning schools. Akims of the above-mentioned regions need to strengthen control over commissioning of educational facilities," Beisembayev said.
The following work has been carried out on the issue of ensuring the safety of children in educational organizations.
First. Connection of schools to the Operational Management Centers of internal affairs bodies. According to the National Education Strategy, as of August 12, this indicator amounted to 83%. If at the beginning of the year 1673 schools were connected, now there are 3103 schools. However, akimats of Almaty, Atyrau and Karaganda regions do not carry out this work promptly enough. Therefore, these regions need to complete the work on connection to the centralized control center by August 25.
Second. On the issue of contracts with licensed security agencies. At the moment 84% of schools have carried out work in this direction. I would like to note insufficient work of Turkestan and Almaty regions. Third. Alarm buttons have been installed in 89% of schools. I would like to emphasize that if at the beginning of the year there were 1789 schools that had alarm buttons, then today there is a 2-fold increase. Nevertheless, Akimats of Turkestan, Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions should systematically keep this issue under strict control," the speaker added.
In this year the coverage of additional education amounted to 81%. However, in a number of regions this indicator is lower than the republican one: Ulytau, Atyrau, Almaty, Turkestan, Zhambyl regions. From the new school year it is planned to cover 2.9 million children with additional education.
On the instructions of the Head of State, the work on increasing the allocation of the state order in the system of technical and vocational education is being actively carried out. To date, 133 thousand grants have been allocated. Of these, 60% have been allocated to technical specialties. Also, from September 1, the scholarship of college students will increase by 50% of the last year's level. In order to train competitive personnel at the request of enterprises with a mandatory requirement of employment, a targeted state order for 10 thousand places has been placed. 410 colleges are covered by the patronage of enterprises.
At the same time, I would like to note the positive experience in the development of technical and vocational education in some regions. For example, Almaty has developed a roadmap for 2023-2030 for the development of technical and vocational education. Among the measures are foreign internship of 600 college teachers, development of mentoring institute within the framework of dual training, construction of two colleges and dormitories for 1200 places. Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions have the same positive experience. Along with this, it is necessary to note weak performance in Turkestan, Almaty and Mangistau regions. Employment rates of graduates in these regions are lower than the republican," the Minister did not hide.
In this regard, the Akims of Almaty, Turkestan and Mangystau regions need to strengthen the work on the development of technical and vocational education.
The Ministry of Education together with local executive bodies conducts systematic work on preparation for the new school year, the work in this direction will be continued.
Measures to ensure safety of children are taken by the Ministry of Internal Affairs together with the interested state bodies. This was reported by First Deputy Interior Minister Marat Kozhayev.
On the eve of the new school year from August 27 to September 30 this year, the agency will hold an operational and preventive measure "Attention - Children!".
The main goal is to reduce child traumatism, including by increasing the discipline of children to comply with traffic rules. In the first 3 days in the locations of children's educational institutions will be organized to check the presence of road signs, markings and serviceability of traffic lights. Also, schools with buses will be examined for compliance with licenses for the right of transportation. From September 1, the patrol routes of the police will be as close as possible to educational organizations," the General said.
In addition, heads of internal affairs departments will organize field trips to schools on the basics of safe behavior.
As for security at educational facilities: the internal affairs bodies routinely checked 5,620 institutions for security systems. The results revealed violations in 2,900 facilities. Mainly, it is non-compliance with the standards of video surveillance systems, lack of panic buttons, turnstiles and licensed guards. 24 managers were brought to responsibility. Fines for 5.4 million tenge were imposed. Measures are being taken to eliminate deficiencies in the rest of the facilities within the framework of the prescriptions issued. Inspections of objects continue.
Work is underway to connect video surveillance cameras in educational organizations to the Central Office of Education and duty parts of internal affairs. To date, it has been completed in 83% of schools. The work is weak in Almaty (50%), Atyrau (70%) and Karaganda (74%) regions. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of children: technical assistance is being provided to connect video surveillance systems to the Central Educational Establishment; in order to save money, together with Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, the issue of organizing communication channels through a unified network of government agencies is being studied; in order to speed up the process of concluding contracts with security agencies, the Ministry of Education has been provided with a list of organizations that meet the established requirements; together with the Ministry for Emergency Situations, the practice of organizing training sessions for school pupils and staff on how to act in emergencies has been introduced," Kozhayev said.
In order to improve the safety of children, local executive bodies need to eliminate the existing shortcomings; ensure that work on equipping schools with security systems and connecting video cameras to the police is completed as soon as possible.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.08.2023, 19:31 7796
Free school meals to be provided to all primary school children in Kazakhstan
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
The issue of preparing the regions for the new school year was considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev said that from September 1, 3.9 million children will study in 7.7 thousand educational organizations, where 364 thousand of them are first-graders. In fulfillment of the Head of State's instruction, 1.4 million children of primary grades (1-4) will be provided with free meals starting this year.
By September 1, 52 new schools with 65.6 thousand seats will open their doors in the republic, and by the end of the year - 102 more schools with 66.4 thousand seats. This will solve the problem of 12 emergency and 29 three-shift schools. In addition, 260 schools are undergoing major repairs to create a comfortable environment.
The following work has been done to ensure the safety of children. Thus, 3103 schools are connected to the centers of operational management of internal affairs bodies, 2075 schools are covered by services of licensed security agencies (1.8 times growth since the beginning of the year), alarm buttons are installed in 3327 schools (1.9 times growth). The work in these directions continues.
First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Kozhayev also made a report on ensuring security at educational facilities.
Akims of North Kazakhstan region Aidarbek Saparov, Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov, Turkestan region Darhan Satybaldy reported on preparations for the new school year, conducted in the regions.
Prime Minister noted that before the beginning of the school year it is planned to open 52 new schools, which thousands of students are waiting for. At the same time, there are risks of untimely commissioning of 15 schools.
Most of such risky objects are located in Turkestan region and the capital. It is necessary to intensify work in this direction and ensure commissioning of new facilities," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
According to him, in 180 schools capital repair is being completed, but here there are risks of untimely completion of works. Only in Akmola region there are about 7 such schools, 2 more in Pavlodar and North-Kazakhstan regions.
These regions need to take prompt measures to complete the repair. According to the norms, all construction works should be completed 2 weeks before the beginning of the educational process, so that children came to clean and ventilated rooms," the Prime Minister said.
He also added that the boiler houses have not yet been removed from the buildings of 54 schools. There are also questions about modernization of schools.
It is believed that 948 schools have passed it, but only 290 schools are equipped with modern rooms of robotics, chemistry, biology and physics. But this is not enough. Akimats of regions together with the Ministry of Education need to ensure comprehensive modernization so that modern subject rooms appeared in all schools. There can be no formal approach to report in this work," Alikhan Smailov said.
In addition, the Head of Government emphasized that irresponsible attitude to the security of educational facilities is unacceptable.
Not all facilities still meet the security requirements. Over a third of schools are not connected to the police operational control centers. This work should be intensified," he said.
At the same time Prime Minister reminded that from September 1 absolutely all elementary school students would be covered by free meals. And this is more than 1.4 million children.
This year low-income families will receive at least 40 thousand tenge per child to purchase school clothes and stationery. Such assistance will be provided to almost 500 thousand children. More than 500 new buses have been purchased this year to provide transportation of children," Alikhan Smailov noted.
Along with this, the Head of Government demanded to ensure 100% coverage of children in need of assistance by measures of state support.
It is necessary to organize school fairs and roadshows in remote villages. Akimats, Ministries of Education, Trade, Industry and "Atameken" Chamber should work out issues of ensuring stable acceptable prices for school supplies and school uniforms," he said.
In conclusion, Alikhan Smailov outlined the need to complete the work on updating of video cameras, withdrawal of video surveillance systems to operational control centers and provision of educational organizations with licensed security guards.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.08.2023, 14:14 7951
Sultanbek Makezhanov discussed the problems hindering the development of tourism with experts
Tell a friend
Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sultanbek Makezhanov, got acquainted with the activities of one of the largest centers of recreational equipment in Kazakhstan, press service of the Senate reports.
Representatives of the company presented to the senator specialized equipment, which is used by the municipal services of the city for cleaning and maintenance of city streets, highways, airports and settlements.
Furthermore, the participants of the meeting discussed issues of further development of the tourism cluster. For Almaty, this direction is of particular importance, given the potential and uniqueness of the natural landscape. According to experts, attracting investment in the tourism industry and government support play a special role in the development of the cluster.
The deputy noted that for the development of the tourism industry in the region, it is important to ensure the transport accessibility of tourist destinations and facilities, create a favorable tourist climate and form an effective system for promoting the country's tourism potential in the domestic and international markets.
The head of state, speaking at the first session of the Parliament of the VIII convocation, emphasized that for a serious breakthrough in the tourism industry, first of all, a comprehensive solution of infrastructure issues and a radical increase in the quality of service are needed. It is necessary to create such conditions for entrepreneurs to see broad prospects in the tourism sector," Sultanbek Makezhanov said.
At the end of the meeting, the deputy spoke about the forthcoming legislative work of the Senate of the Parliament, aimed at further socio-economic development of the country and increasing the incomes of the population.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.08.2023, 20:30 23961
Preschool teachers’ salaries to be raised by 30% in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
At the President’s instruction, salaries of preschool teachers have been raised by 25% annually since January 2020. The government plans to raise it by 30% since September 1, 2023, Kazinform reports via the Ministry of Education.
According to Director of the Preschool Education Department Natalya Dzhumadildayeva, the annual increase in teachers’ salaries, as per the President’s instruction, gives a positive effect. The Ministry works constantly on improving the system of training, qualification upgrading and raising social status of preschool teachers. The 2023-2029 Concept of Development of Preschool, Secondary and Vocational and Technical Education was adopted. 24 educational programmes of qualification upgrading for preschool teachers were developed. Mobile groups for providing methodological assistance to preschool teachers were set up.
39 universities and 119 colleges train preschool teachers countrywide.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
16.08.2023, 11:01Tengizchevroil fined for almost KZT3bn 16.08.2023, 08:286116Kazakhstan economy growth for 7 months amounted to 4.8% 16.08.2023, 09:326006Serik Zhumangarin offers Huawei to develop IT infrastructure and digitalization in Kazakhstan 16.08.2023, 10:385876China's largest marketplace is interested in promoting Kazakhstani goods 16.08.2023, 16:034236Ecology Ministry comments on Kyrgyzstan's statement on water shortage 11.08.2023, 09:0769826Summer’s Musical Gifts 11.08.2023, 10:2269391Senator Sagyndyk Lukpanov visited Atyrau region 11.08.2023, 11:4368716Drought leads to forage shortage in N Kazakhstan 11.08.2023, 17:21656966 persons awarded Yerligi ushin medals for saving lives in residential building fire in Almaty 10.08.2023, 19:2561511Senator Alibek Nautiev met with the population of Kyzylkoga district 01.08.2023, 16:36116916Inflation in July was 14% 01.08.2023, 13:48116506Kazakhstan plans to increase engineering exports by almost 3 times 03.08.2023, 18:19115086Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan and Afghanistan signed contracts for 190.8 million dollars 03.08.2023, 16:16112261Kazakhstan and Afghanistan intend to expand trade and economic cooperation 02.08.2023, 15:27110241Record-breaking Kazakh grain exports expected