Senator Zhanbolat Zhorgenbaev got acquainted with the problems of water management in Almaty region

Senator Zhanbolat Zhorgenbaev met with industry experts and representatives of farms at the Ushkonurirrigatsia state utility water enterprise in Karasai district, press service of the Senate reports.





During the meeting, the senator got acquainted with the situation of water users and listened to the opinions of industry experts. Experts raised the main problematic issues in the agricultural sector of the region, including the problem of deterioration and failure of irrigation networks.





The senator also met with water management specialists from the Sorbulak irrigated field in the Zhambyl region.





The farmers told the deputy about the problems with water collection in the Sorbulak lake. In summer, the city's wastewater is used to irrigate 3.5 thousand hectares of land in the Ili region through the Kos Rukh canal, as well as to irrigate 2.5 thousand hectares of land in the Zhambyl region through pumping stations from the Sorbulak reservoir. During the growing season, the flow of water into the reservoir does not fall and the volume of water in the lake decreases. According to experts, if this problem is solved, it will increase productivity and save time.





This is a big problem. In this regard, the Committee for Environmental Regulation of the Ministry of Ecology should systematically develop a methodology for calculating the use of wastewater for irrigation. Our task is to increase the area of irrigated land, to actively introduce moisture-saving technologies. The state offers farmers subsidies and favorable credit terms. We must use this opportunity effectively," Zhanbolat Zhorgenbaev said.