Senators got acquainted with the progress of preparations for the upcoming heating period in Kokshetau

Issues of "Auyl - Yel besigi" project implementation were considered at the Government session under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.





As reported by the Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov, 3.5 thousand villages out of 6 295 rural settlements have been identified, where more than 90% of rural residents live, the development of which is carried out as a priority within the framework of the project "Auyl - Yel besigi". This year, 198.2 billion tenge has been allocated from the republican budget for its implementation.





Akims of Zhambyl region Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Pavlodar region Asain Bayhanov, and Ulytau region Berik Abdygaliuly reported on the utilization of funds allocated for the implementation of the "Auyl - Yel besigi" project.





Head of the Government emphasized that over 3.7 thousand projects on the development of social and engineering infrastructure in more than 1 thousand villages were implemented in 2019-2022, and about 33 thousand jobs were created. This year, it is planned to implement 2 thousand projects in 800 settlements.





At the same time, the failure to meet the deadlines for commissioning of objects constructed within the framework of "Auyl - Yel Besigi" remains an urgent problem. Prime Minister pointed out that their causes are inefficient planning and use of budget funds, untimely tenders and lack of proper control.





It is very important to distribute funds in the regions in a practical way. It is necessary to exclude cases when several projects are implemented in one district and none in other districts," Alikhan Smailov said.





He also noted that the project "Auyl - Yel Besigi" is one of the main tools for modernization of rural infrastructure within the framework of the Concept of Rural Development until 2027.





Summarizing the results of the session, Prime Minister pointed out the need to ensure quality and timely implementation of all projects of "Auyl - Yel Besigi", as well as to work out the issue of their maximum financing. He instructed to intensify work on attracting private investment for the development of rural areas and set a task for the Ministry of National Economy, interested government agencies and regional akimats to ensure the achievement of target indicators of the Concept of Rural Development.