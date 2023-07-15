Serik Zhumangarin invited Aktobe exporters to the exhibition in China

We ask you to consider the possibility of introducing a quota for border enterprises who do not have the opportunity to deliver raw materials by rail", - said Yertay Kadyr, director of "Ramadan Kus" LLP.
We were approached by three companies from Malaysia, the USA and China. All of them are interested in building a gelatin production plant. The preliminary cost of the project at the investment stage is $40 million. The project provides for the production of 2.5 thousand tons of gelatin per year, of which 90% is food, 10% is medical. The plan is to reach this nominal capacity in the third year of production, with further expansion. Approximately 600 thousand hides will be purchased per year. We are considering the construction of the plant in the south of Kazakhstan, where cattle are mainly raised. Taking into account the problems of the disposal of hides faced by farmers after the restriction of their exports, and the environmental damage they cause, we ask you to consider making changes to the Rules for subsidizing the Ministry of Agriculture projects for deep processing of hides", - the entrepreneur said.
Every day 5 trains from Western Europe to China and back pass through the Aktobe region. From Europe, about 30-40% of containers are returned empty. They follow to the port of Lianyungang, this is the south of China, where there are consumers of our products - flour, pasta. The Kazakh operator provides us with one container with a capacity of 40 tons for $ 3.5 thousand, since the cost of delivery and return of the container is included in the tariff. We found out that Chinese operators have one-way cargo delivery, from Aktobe to China, costs $1000 and below. If you can help us sign contracts directly with Chinese container operators, we could ship up to 1,000 tons of our goods per month. Plus, we are ready to organize a transshipment point for receiving and sending export goods from other manufacturers of the Aktobe region - canned food, beverages, wine and vodka products. Now, due to the high cost of logistics, we ship our products to China in a small volume", - he informed.
The Aktobe region is well developed in terms of transport infrastructure, and its geographical location creates favorable conditions for processing Eurasian commodity flows, as well as organizing export and import transportation to the countries of Central Asia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, and the Russian Federation. In early August, we invited a large delegation of Afghan businessmen to Kazakhstan, they want to trade directly with Kazakhstan. And due to the transport location of trade routes, new trade routes are beneficial for Aktobe business. We are doing a lot of work with China, we have built a powerful bonded warehouse on the border in Alashankou. There are about seven milling plants for wheat processing, with a total capacity of about 1 million tons per year. We can already supply 1.5 million tons of grain to China. This is very important for us, because today the traditional markets have become too crowded. In addition, after the visit of the Secretary of the Party Committee of XUAR Ma Sinzhui to Kazakhstan, we are actively developing cooperation with Xinjiang. In August, the "China-Eurasia", exhibition will be held in Urumqi, I invite everyone who has export potential to visit it with me", - the Deputy Prime Minister said.
