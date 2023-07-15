Smailov points outdoor preparedness of TPPs for incoming heating season

Images | Prime Minister

At today’s sitting of the Cabinet, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov spoke on delays in the repair of thermal power stations across the country. In this regard, he gave a number of instructions concerning the country's preparedness for the new heating season, Kazinform reports.





According him, repair works have not started yet at the thermal power stations in the cities of Atyrau and Rudnyi, while the overhaul of Temirtau GRES-1 has been cancelled.





Such an approach is inadmissible. The owners of energy facilities must realize their responsibility. Meanwhile, the ministry [ministry of energy - edit] has already approved new tariffs for 27 energy producing organizations," said Smailov.





He pointed out poor preparedness for the oncoming heating season. Only 30 out of 47 projects on heat distribution networks repair are underway now. Technical inspection of heat distribution networks has not been completed, which is explained by lack of coordination between the relevant authorities and regional akimats, the Prime Minister says.





The work must be done 24/7. The risks are too high. Construction season is short in Kazakhstan," he stressed.





He tasked the Ministry of Energy and regional akimats to prepare all energy facilities for the heating season without any delays.





The Ministry of Industry and local akimats were assigned to finish repair works at all heat distribution networks.





As for increasing the energy tariffs, the Prime Minister pointed out the need to bear in mind the real situation at the TPPs.





The ministry of Energy and the Ministry of National Economy were tasked to inspect the regional power grid companies and draft a risk matrix.





Governors of the regions were tasked to review the activity of the regional headquarters set up to prepare the regions for the heating season. "The meetings of the headquarters must be held at the energy facilities, but not in the rooms of the akimats," he said.