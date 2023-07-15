Speaker of the Senate met with residents of the Ulytau region

Images | senate.parlam.kz

Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament Maulen Ashimbaev met with deputies of maslikhats, elders and youth of the Ulytau region. The agenda covered the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State, a new format of interaction between the Senate and maslikhats, the role of aksakals in the spiritual development of society and the promotion of national values among young people, press service of the Senate reports.





As the Chairman of the Senate noted, the priority task in the joint work of the Chamber and maslikhats is the quality assurance of the implementation of reforms initiated by the President of the country at the legislative level.





Calling on his colleagues to join forces around the implementation of the tasks set by the Head of State, Maulen Ashimbayev focused on the most pressing problems of the regions.





An important direction in the joint work of the Senate with maslikhats is the solution of topical issues of the regions. There are many such problems. Most of them are related to infrastructure, social facilities, and the implementation of government programs. To solve them, a comprehensive plan has been adopted in the region to ensure the socio-economic development of the region until 2026. Our common goal is to promote the development of the country and ensure a high level of well-being for citizens. In this regard, the Senate, as the Chamber representing the interests of the regions, intends to further strengthen ties with maslikhats," Maulen Ashimbayev said, addressing the participants of the meeting.





The Speaker of the Senate outlined a number of main areas of joint work of senators and deputies of maslikhats, emphasizing the need to involve deputies of maslikhats in the work on the adoption of laws of a new formation. At the same time, the attention of the senators will be focused on the development of regions and legislative assistance in solving systemic problems. Today, the deputy group "Onir" and the Council for Interaction with maslikhats are actively working in this direction, the first meeting of which was held in May this year.





Another important topic for discussion was the decentralization of the management system, which the Head of State repeatedly noted in his speeches. Such an administrative transformation expands the competencies and enhances the role of maslikhats, and also ensures the growth of the financial capabilities of local authorities.





The participants of the meeting discussed the importance of practical exchange of experience between the deputies and the organization of trainings and seminars. Such interaction will create conditions for improving the skills of employees of local representative bodies.





During his visit to Ulytau, the Speaker of the Senate also met with the aksakals of the region and expressed his gratitude to them for their contribution to the development of the region and the preservation of ancient historical and cultural monuments. In this regard, Maulen Ashimbaev called on the elders to help unlock the potential of the region.





The origins of our statehood are closely connected with this sacred area, which has become the cradle of the Kazakh nation. The historic decision of the President of the country Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich on the formation of a separate region of Ulytau gave a significant impetus to the development of the region. In addition, there are historical and cultural monuments, mausoleums of prominent personalities. Their worthy preservation and protection is our common responsibility. All this is of particular importance for the development of the country, the protection of the national interests of Kazakhstan and the preservation of cultural heritage," said Maulen Ashimbaev.





The Speaker of the Senate familiarized the elders with the work carried out by the Chamber in this direction, focusing on the work of the platform aimed at strengthening the protection of national interests "Ulttyk Mudde", as well as the ongoing Government Hours and Parliamentary hearings.





Maulen Ashimbaev also discussed the promotion of national values among the younger generation with representatives of the active youth of the region. The Speaker of the Senate emphasized that it is the new generation of talented and educated Kazakhstanis that should become a further driver of the transformation of the country and the building of a Just Kazakhstan.





Each of you, thanks to your hard work and dedication, has achieved significant results. For its part, the state is always ready to support such ambitious and patriotic youth and create the necessary conditions for growth. The future of our country depends on you, your creative ideas and proposals. I am sure that each of you, realizing this responsibility, will make a great contribution to the development of Kazakhstan," Maulen Ashimbayev summed up, addressing the participants of the meeting, focusing on the importance of promoting the concepts of Abai "Tolyk Adam" and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "Adal azamat", as on effective spiritual guidelines.





At the same time, the Speaker told the young people about the legislative work of the Chamber, about the activities to involve young people in the sphere of public administration and the activation of civil potential. The interest of the audience was aroused by public projects - the Young Experts Club under the Senate and the School of Analytics.





As part of the trip to the region, the Speaker of the Senate also met with the staff of the specialized boarding school for gifted children named after Abay, "Technological University of Ulytau", he got acquainted with the activities of the visitor center "Ulytau", historical and cultural complexes and mausoleums "Zhoshy-Khan", "Dombauyl", "Alashakhan" and "Altyn shocky".