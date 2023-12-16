15.12.2023, 09:03 6626
State of emergency declared as snowstorms batters Zhambyl region
Roads of republican significance are closed down, people stuck in snow are being evacuated in Zhambyl region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The authorities were forced to declare a state of emergency in the region due to worsening of weather conditions, including a sharp drop in air temperature, ground blizzards, and low visibility. The roads en route Taraz-Almaty of the Western Europe-Wester China corridor, local roads were shut down.
Over 100 workers of the regional emergency situations department and 117 units of special equipment are deployed to help rescue people stuck on the roads. 1,279 people were evacuated as of 11:00 p.m. December 14 and taken to safer places in nearby villages. Drivers leave their cars trapped in snow on the roads.
The regional emergency situations department launched a hotline that can be reached at 8 7262 513575, 51 41 67.
Over 200 trucks are queueing on the highway near Aisha Bibi village, Zhambyl district.
14.12.2023, 17:01
Audience in the Capital Enjoyed L’Elisir d’Amore
One of the most vivid comic operas in the world repertoire, Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, delighted viewers at the Astana Opera on December 12 and 13. The performances were held under the baton of conductor, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Akhmedyarov, Astana Opera press office reports.
On these days, the opera company’s soloists made brilliant debuts in the main roles of the spectacular production. Thus, on December 13, Assem Sembina took the stage for the first time as Adina, and Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev debuted as Belcore. A day earlier, Yerzhan Saipov made his debut as Dr. Dulcamara.
From the very first notes, Donizetti’s operatic masterpiece L’Elisir d’Amore strikes the audience’s imagination with its exciting plot and a wide range of extraordinary characters. The buffoonish character of Dulcamara provides the performer with ample opportunities to reveal the comic hero both vocally and in acting. The cartoonish image of a roguish charlatan doctor adds dynamism to the action, bringing chaos and excitement to the story," Yerzhan Saipov said.
The opera house’s soloist Assel Sembina spoke about the heroine of the opera, beautiful Adina, whose heart is won over by a romantic young man Nemorino:
Behind external coquetry, Adina hides a pure female soul, yearning for a simple and sincere heartfelt feeling. And the effervescent music by the outstanding composer Gaetano Donizetti, full of fun and beautiful melodies, continues to conquer the hearts of listeners and performers over the centuries, from the moment of its first premiere in 1832 to this day," Assem Sembina concluded.
The audience also tirelessly applauded the talents of the Kazakh opera stars, the Astana Opera’s principal soloists: on December 12, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova cut a brilliant figure as Adina, Artur Gabdiyev performed Nemorino, Talgat Galeyev presented Belcore, and Madina Islamova took the stage as Giannetta. On the next day, Ramzat Balakishiyev performed Nemorino, Yevgeniy Chainikov portrayed Dr. Dulcamara, and Nazym Sagintai took the stage as Giannetta.
Principal choirmaster - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov, assistant stage director - Yerenbak Toikenov, opera company director - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov.
13.12.2023, 14:14
A collection of materials "Kazakhstan: on the way to a model of sustainable development" has been published
Collection of analytical reports "Kazakhstan: on the way to a model of sustainable development. The view of young experts" was published in electronic form in the public domain and is available to a wide range of readers. The publication was prepared by members of the Young Experts Club at the Senate together with participants in the School of Analytics project. The materials of the publication are the first joint attempt by experts to contribute to the understanding of effective ways and mechanisms for implementing comprehensive reforms of the President of the country, press service of the Senate reports.
Let us recall that the presentation of the collection took place on November 21, 2023 with the participation of the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbaev.
To increase the efficiency of the public administration system, it is necessary to strengthen the analytical component in the activities of government bodies. The President of our country, Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, pays great attention to this issue. During the second meeting of the National Kurultai, the Head of State noted that the effectiveness of public administration largely depends on the quality of analytical support", - the Speaker of the Senate noted during the presentation.
The publication contains materials on six areas of socio-economic development of Kazakhstan, affecting various aspects of inflation, regional economic policy of Kazakhstan, the sphere of transit and transport potential, the role of business in solving educational problems, issues of implementing youth policy, as well as the development of inclusion and employment of people with disabilities.
The collection presents an analysis of the current situation, recommendations and tools that can be useful in the work of decision makers, researchers and anyone interested in current trends in the socio-economic development of Kazakhstan.
You can download and view the works of the authors of the publication at the link.
11.12.2023, 18:53
Contemporaries of Independence Wish Kazakhstan Further Prosperity
Contemporaries of independence are like a mirror of sovereign Kazakhstan. Our compatriots, born in 1991, the year our country gained independence, today work in a variety of fields. For example, the famous ballerina Aigerim Beketayeva became a prima of the Astana Opera. Another peer of independence, Arman Urazov, works as a principal dancer of the capital’s opera house. The Astana Opera’s senior choirmaster Dauren Mussin and orchestra musician Akhat Tashkenbayev also achieved great creative heights. Artists of the Astana Opera, realizing that our peaceful life today is the result of independence, congratulated all Kazakhs on this wonderful holiday, Astana Opera press office reports.
Aigerim Beketayeva, principal dancer of the Astana Opera, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan:
It is a great joy for me to have the opportunity to contribute to the development of the culture of Kazakhstan. It is a tremendous responsibility, since we on the world stage represent not only ourselves as artists, but also our Motherland. I look to the future with confidence and recognize myself as part of Kazakhstan with great pride. I think that now there is every opportunity for the development of young people, for self-realization, for expressing oneself as an individual."
Culture is an integral part of our independent state. At the moment, classical theatres present world masterpieces of opera and ballet, and national productions are also staged with great success. This suggests that the cultural development of our country is at a high level. Of course, it is also gratifying when we are greeted with anticipation and wonder while on tour. I think this comes from the fact that foreign audiences see Eastern delicacy of soul and talent in our artists. Again, we can prove ourselves thanks to the support of the state. Through art and creativity we assert ourselves as a highly cultured and developed country."
I dream that our country will grow and develop. I show my love for my homeland through my patriotism, successes and overcomings, and my desire to please the audience with my dance. I would like to wish the people of Kazakhstan, first of all, health, peaceful skies overhead, inexhaustible strength and will to conquer new heights. Love and care for each other!"
Arman Urazov, principal dancer of the Astana Opera:
This year marks the 32nd anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan. With the beginning of independence, the country’s borders, state language and national currency were established. Our ancestors dreamed of reaching this day for many centuries. Today, we are recognized as an independent state by the whole world. Our goal now is to develop the economy, serve our country, and create the necessary conditions for the younger generations. Having become a ballet dancer, I often go on tours abroad and at this time I feel a great sense of pride in being a citizen of Kazakhstan and representing the Kazakh ballet art. Undeniably, my parents and teachers made a great contribution to the development of my personality. I am very grateful to my mother, who took me to ballet when I was little. I still remember how happy my parents were when, out of three thousand children, I was chosen to study at the choreographic school. Thanks to this unique art, I have visited many countries and won the love of ballet connoisseurs. I met my wife at the opera house; she is a ballet dancer like me. Looking at us, our four-year-old daughter says that she also wants to study ballet, and we, of course, are happy to support her decision."
My main life philosophy is not to deviate from moral values. As a father raising a son and daughter, I try to be an example for my children. I always remind them to stay honest and never lie. I believe that family is like a miniature state, which mirrors the whole Kazakhstan. This means that solidarity and unity in our families directly affect the integrity of our country. That is why my wife and I attach great importance to the upbringing of our children and are happy that they are growing up in a sovereign country. May our Kazakhstan prosper, and may our country continue to be peaceful and safe."
Dauren Mussin, senior choirmaster of the Astana Opera:
My parents told me when I was little: "You were born the year our country gained independence, so you are the same age as independence." My mother, and also my grandparents contributed a lot to my upbringing: I grew up with them before I went to school. It is no secret that in the first years of independence, our family, like many Kazakh families, had a number of social difficulties. My father worked at a factory, although not my profession, but he had to feed his family. In general, when my parents were studying at the university, they performed as dombyra players in the orchestra."
As for how I got into the choir, as a schoolchild, I sang at a school choir. Therefore, my parents, noticing my talent for music, sent me to study at the music academy in Akmola in the fourth grade. After receiving a higher education in Choral Conducting, I interned in Moscow and St. Petersburg, and some of my first performances took place in Austria. In 2013, I began my career as a choirmaster at the Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic in the capital. In 2014, I came to work at the Astana Opera Choir at the invitation of my teacher, Astana Opera’s principal choirmaster, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov. Since then, I have been working as a senior choirmaster in the largest and most beautiful opera house in all of Central Asia for ten years."
This year we gave a large-scale concert in the capital of Poland. Its program featured works by Kazakh composers. It was so warmly received by the Polish audience that we even had to repeat the program for an encore on the second day. Inspired by such success, I plan to give another solo concert next spring. In fact, many things become clear when compared. Having visited many countries on tour, I can say that our country has achieved great success in the field of culture and art. For example, my teachers told me that without specially created theatrical conditions, conducting a "backstage choir" would be difficult. That is, we perform works where the choir artists must sing from backstage, so that the audience in the hall gets the impression of people singing from far away. Fortunately, we work in an opera house where technology keeps up with the times, and huge stage and backstage spaces allow us to create amazing sound effects. Not many countries were able to build an opera house such as the Astana Opera. This suggests that our state attaches great importance to the development of culture and art."
I am sure that if a person strives for the best, one can do anything, but if there is stubbornness, there will be no growth. Let us appreciate everything we have and let Kazakh art develop!"
Akhat Tashkenbayev, artist of the Astana Opera Orchestra:
Over the years of independence, many forgotten traditions of our people have been revived, our language is thriving, and our culture and economy are developing. I believe that we should not deviate from this path in the future. To do this, all citizens must honestly do their job and benefit the people. It is better for young people to follow the example of people with more experience and learn from them. Personally, I consult with my elders on every issue. It was they who helped me choose the right profession for my future."
There are many musicians among my relatives. Perhaps, it is because the sound of the percussion was "stuck" in my ears since childhood, so I also became attached to this instrument. After graduating from the Mukan Tulebayev Semei Music College, I came to Astana in pursuit of a dream. From 2011 to 2015 I studied at the Kazakh National University of Arts and worked as a musician in a number of collectives. Since 2018, I have been working in the Astana Opera Orchestra. It is a great honor for me to be a member of such a large team. We present our art in many countries of the world and work with many conductors. The audience enthusiastically receives us everywhere, amazed at the high level of our skill and professionalism."
I have never lived far from my hometown, and if I go on tour, I rush to return to my country, to my loved ones. I love my homeland with the blue flag, it is majestic and blessed. I wish everyone harmony and unity on Independence Day!"
11.12.2023, 16:05
Lyazzat Kaltaeva took part in the forum on disability issues
Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Lyazzat Kaltaeva took part in the ASEAN Forum on Disability Issues, press service of the Senate reports.
Thus, during the forum, the senator discussed with her colleagues the issues of enhancing the activities of the Asia-Pacific Network of Women with Disabilities and took part in the work of the 1st Congress on the problems of women and girls with disabilities.
Participants in the events spoke about the problems faced by women and girls with disabilities, as well as the issues of promoting inclusive public policy and the civil and political rights of women with disabilities in international cooperation programs.
08.12.2023, 19:49
Heroic Opera to Be Presented on Kazakhstan’s Independence Day
On Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the national opera Alpamys by Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev to the libretto by Kauken Kenzhetayev will be presented at Astana Opera’s Grand Hall. A number of important debuts of soloists in the main roles will take place on December 16 and 17. In anticipation of the holiday, the artists spoke about the preparations for the performance, Astana Opera press office reports.
As a reminder, the premiere of the opera Alpamys took place at Astana Opera two years ago. The libretto is based on the ancient poem Alpamys Batyr, which occupies a special place in Kazakh folk literature. The plot of the opera, built around the epic hero, the batyr, praises love, the fight for happiness, freedom and native land. It should be noted that the production of this heroic opera in the capital’s opera house was masterfully carried out by the stage director, People’s Artist of Russia, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yuri Alexandrov.
Astana Opera soloist Altynbek Abilda said that performing the title role of Alpamys for the first time on Kazakhstan’s Independence Day is a double joy.
Alpamys is a hero not only of the Kazakhs, but also of all Turkic-speaking peoples. In Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s opera, the image of Alpamys is shown very impressively. Mother Earth gave him strength and power, and he became invulnerable and invincible before the enemy. Alpamys is a child of the nation, and he gives hope for the best. This is a very difficult part vocally, and performing the role requires serious preparation and great responsibility. You can find out what Alpamys was like from the poem Alpamys Batyr and other sources. Of course, for every opera singer to perform the role of such a historical figure is a great joy, and I consider it a real blessing to have this honor. Independence was the dream of our ancestors, which our Kazakh people realized, so I want to congratulate all Kazakhstanis on this important holiday! Let our blue flag fly forever!"
Let us note that on December 16 and 17, the soloists of the capital’s opera house Talgat Galeyev and Altynbek Abilda will portray Alpamys, and Nazym Sagintai (debut) and Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktay will perform Gulbarshin. Mother Earth - Saltanat Muratbekova, Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Taishyq Khan - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Zhanat Shybykbayev, Shyngys Rassylkhan, Qaragoz - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova, Assem Sembina, Zhyrau - Khaidar Mustapin, Mystan - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bibigul Zhanuzak, Gulzhanat Sapakova, Keiquat - Alikhan Zeinolla, Qaraman - Yerulan Kamel, Beimbet Tanarykov, Ultan - Talgat Allabirinov (debut), Ramzat Balakishiyev, Tazsha - Ayan Zhaimaganbetov, Beibit Bayanbaev.
On the first day of the performance, the opera house’s talented soloist Nazym Sagintai will perform the role of Alpamys’ bride. The singer noted that she previously performed the roles of Qyz Zhibek, Mamyr, Azhar in Kazakh national operas, and now it is a great joy and enormous experience for her to add the role of Gulbarshin to her repertoire.
At the premiere of the production, I carefully studied Gulbarshin from the auditorium. At the moment I am working on my part, details of the performance, preparing with teachers and accompanists. For me, this is one of the most difficult roles of all Kazakh operas. The work of composer Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev has its own characteristics in terms of style, rhythm, accents and orchestral score. I note that the musical composition is different from other operas. As for my heroine, she has such courage, determination and sincere love for Alpamys that she can directly tell Taishiq Khan about this," Nazym Sagintai says. At the end of the conversation, the singer congratulated everyone on the upcoming holiday and wished the people of Kazakhstan prosperity.
Opera soloist Talgat Allabirinov, who is preparing to portray Ultan, agreed with her: "It is a right thing that the opera Alpamys is presented on Independence Day. Because after attending this performance, young people will be inspired by this story and their sense of pride in our people will increase even more," the soloist shared his thoughts.
Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev is an outstanding composer who wrote operas and many vocal works. As a student, I performed his songs "Almaty Keshi" and "Tan Samaly" at a republican competition and became a laureate. And the first Kazakh opera that I first heard was Qamar-sulu by this wonderful composer. At that time I was very impressed by his music. Since he wrote his works from the heart, performing them becomes quite easy. The author’s creations are extensive and he reveals each character in detail. Although Ultan is a small part, it is of great importance, I think without him the opera would not have come out as planned," Talgat Allabirinov added.
For two days in a row, the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, Choir and Ballet as well as the opera soloists will perform under the baton of conductor, holder of the Order of Qurmet, Ruslan Baimurzin.
06.12.2023, 13:31
Measles situation in Kazakh capital remains unstable
The measles situation in the Kazakh capital remains unstable, Kazinform News Agency quotes chief state sanitary doctor Sarkhat Beissenova as saying at a briefing at the central communications service of Astana city.
As of today, over 731 measles cases were confirmed in Astana, of which over 73% fall on children under 14 years old. Most of them are kids under 4 years that is 430 cases or 59%. 100 out of 430 cases account for babies under 12 months old. 209 measles cases were recorded at educational establishments. 30 of them are students, 58 pupils and 121 are children of preschool age.
She added that 93% of infected children and teens were unvaccinated.
The chief state sanitary doctor reminded that vaccination is the only way to prevent measles spread and its complications. The mass vaccine rollout began in Astana on November 6.
Children who have not been vaccinated before against measles should receive the first dose. Vaccination is free of charge. As of December 6, 16,477 people were vaccinated against measles. The goal is to prevent any lethal cases and measles complications and stabilize the epidemiological situation in the city.
05.12.2023, 17:42
An Inside Look at Astana Opera
An opera house is not just a stage, but also a world where magic and art are born. As part of an exciting media tour, journalists had a unique opportunity to take a glimpse behind the curtain of the splendour of Astana Opera, Astana Opera press office reports.
First of all, the journalists found themselves in the very heart of the opera house - in its backstage. In this magical labyrinth, where the work of each employee sounds like a signal of the upcoming performance, the media had the opportunity to feel the aroma of magic and the atmosphere of preparation for the performance of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake.
After that the group went to the wardrobe department, where costumes are stored and given to the performers on the day they take the stage. These costumes serve as an integral part of the artists’ character portrayals. The wardrobe department workers dress the soloists with love and attention to detail. They know them like family and always wish them luck before the performance.
The prop shop revealed its secrets, giving journalists a look at the creation of the various details that make each performance unique. Here, like in a wizard’s workshop, props are born and set elements are decorated.
At the briefing, where journalists went after the backstage tour, the opera house representatives shared important information. Particular attention was paid to the partnership with Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), which gives the opera house new horizons and opportunities for the implementation of creative ideas. This partnership opens the door to the creation of a variety of projects.
This wonderful company is not only a leader in its industry, but also shows a true understanding of the importance of supporting the arts. For the past 10 years, thanks to the support of ERG, we have a unique opportunity not only to continue traditions for the benefit of the development of Kazakh opera and ballet art, but also to expand the boundaries of our creative work," the opera house representatives noted.
It was explained that one of the highlights of the collaboration was the implementation of a large-scale project - the Astana Opera International Opera Academy.
The academy’s first graduation was held during the last theatrical season. Thus, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy is a program that allows young opera singers to improve their level of skill by studying with highly qualified specialists, famous Maestros. This project is intended to become an important, fundamental element in the development of Astana Opera. The long-term goal of the Academy is to strengthen the image of the opera house as an international level cultural centre," Deputy Director Aizhan Kurmangaliyeva emphasized.
Among other things, together with ERG in 2022, the opera house toured five cities of Kazakhstan with Rossini’s opera La Scala di Seta. This world masterpiece of classical opera, which came to life at various Kazakh stage venues, thanks to ERG, won the hearts of audiences in different parts of our country.
It is important to note that, along with the leading Kazakh mass media, famous ballet critics Emma Kauldhar, representing the famous London magazine Dance Europe, as well as Maria Luisa Buzzi, representing the Danza&Danza magazine, and one of the best world-famous ballet photographers is Jack Devant from Estonia took part in the press tour. Professionals in their field traveled great distances to appreciate the skill of the capital’s dancers in the performance of Tchaikovsky’s legendary Swan Lake, which became the conclusion of this exciting day for journalists.
This airy, emotional ballet was staged at the capital’s opera house by the Artistic Director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company Altynai Asylmuratova. The world ballet star kept the classical dance pattern (choreography by Lev Ivanov and Marius Petipa), but made some changes, which made the story even more interesting.
This evening, Astana Opera’s principal dancer, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva, brilliantly performed Odette-Odile. Her stage partner was a young soloist Dias Kurmangazy, who portrayed Prince Siegfried for the first time. It was as if the soloists plunged the audience into a whirlpool of emotions and talent. Their outstanding performances added new nuances to the classical piece and made the hearts of the viewers beat in unison with every dance movement. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra sounded clean and harmonious this evening under the baton of the famous Italian Maestro Giuseppe Acquaviva.
The press tour at Astana Opera became an incredible guide to the world of theatrical art. From the backstage, where the magic is created, to the stage, where it comes to life, every moment of this tour was an incredible experience and allowed journalists to truly feel the breath of the opera house.
05.12.2023, 15:46
Business processes for tenants of "Altyn Orda" market will be digitized
Aidar Abildabekov, Chairman of the Trade Committee of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, met with the administration of the "Altyn Orda" market in Almaty and discussed the modernization of the trade market, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
According to the director of "Altyn Orda" market Daniyar Duzbayev, 6 barriers were installed on the territory and started working in the test mode. By the end of next week it is planned to launch them in normal mode.
We are expecting the installation of POS terminals. The work in this direction continues. Now the website of the market is being developed, where every entrepreneur will be able to see the availability of trading places, conclude a lease agreement for trading outlets and make payments through QR", - said during the meeting the head of the managing company of "Big City Market" LLP Daniyar Duzbaev.
As a result of the meeting, the Chairman of the Committee of Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Integration Aidar Abildabekov instructed to accelerate the transition to digitalization of business processes and in the shortest possible time required to adjust the constant operation of the barriers.
We need to finalize programs to recognize trucks entering the market because they have different fees than just entering the market. They enter the market to trade their products for several days. Accordingly, drivers should pay for the actual time of being at the market, not for several days at once, as it was done before", - added the head of the Trade Committee.
