Students distributing drugs detained in Shymkent

Policemen of Shymkent detained 8 people who were distributing drugs during the day, Polisia.kz reports.





Servicemen of the office for Counteracting Drug Crimes of Shymkent DP, detained 8 people who were distributing synthetic drugs," the report says.





Most of them are students, four of the detainees are girls, the police said.





All of them received instructions on sale of synthetic drugs through social networks. Their duty was to lay pre-prepared drugs in hiding places, stashes," the police says.





During the check, synthetic drugs were seized, packed in a polyethylene wire sheath, 116 pieces, stashed in hidden places.





Their involvement in other similar crimes is being checked.













