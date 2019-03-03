Telegram founder vows to stand for freedom and privacy

The Telegram messenger will maintain its confidentiality policy for users despite threats of potential blocking, Telegram founder Pavel Durov tweeted on Tuesday in a comment on the possibility of messenger blocking in Russia because of the refusal to hand over encryption keys, TASS reports.





Threats to block Telegram unless it gives up private data of its users won't bear fruit. Telegram will stand for freedom and privacy," Durov wrote.





Earlier on Tuesday, Russia's Supreme Court turned down Telegram's lawsuit containing a demand for declaring void the order issued by the federal security service FSB establishing the rules and procedures for obtaining the codes needed to read users' electronic messages. The Russian telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor notified Telegram it had fifteen days to comply with Russian legislation.





No reasons to grant exceptions to Telegram are in place and the decision of the Supreme Court is binding for performance, Russia's Telecom Minister Nikolai Nikiforov said earlier. Pavel Durov has not approached the ministry for consultations on this issue, Nikiforov said.









