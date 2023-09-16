Thailand to grant temporary visa-free entry for Kazakhstanis

Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration

Tell a friend

The pilot project on formation of the Register of goods "Made in Kazakhstan": was launched, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





Within the framework of the information system of technical regulation "E-TRMC", a functionality for the formation and maintenance of the Register of goods "Made in Kazakhstan" has been created. The functionality allows Kazakhstani manufacturers of goods to voluntarily and proactively enter the names of goods produced by them into the Register.





To date, several well-known manufacturers have already been included in the Register.





National standards establishing requirements for the mark and the procedure for its use have been developed and adopted. The Registry was presented in the regions and the purpose of its introduction was explained.





Today the "Made in Kazakhstan" sign is already recognized by Kazakh consumers as a symbol of domestic production. However, there are facts of its unfair use. In this regard, for the purpose of subsequent introduction of support measures on the shelf space, the Ministry initiated a pilot project, during which all issues will be worked out", - emphasized the Chairman of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of MIT RK Kuanysh Yelikbayev.