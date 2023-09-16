This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Thailand to grant temporary visa-free entry for Kazakhstanis
"Made in Kazakhstan": a register of Kazakhstani goods has been created
Today the "Made in Kazakhstan" sign is already recognized by Kazakh consumers as a symbol of domestic production. However, there are facts of its unfair use. In this regard, for the purpose of subsequent introduction of support measures on the shelf space, the Ministry initiated a pilot project, during which all issues will be worked out", - emphasized the Chairman of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of MIT RK Kuanysh Yelikbayev.
8.8 thousand tons of onions contracted from farmers by regional Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation
Woman gives birth in stuck elevator in Semey
One of the pregnant women in labor was in the elevator being repaired after being stalled. Thanks to operative work of the midwife a boy with a weight of 3,460 gram was born with no complications," said in the medical facility.
Yerevan to Get to Know the Kazakh Music Gem
I suggested including Abai’s aria from Akhmet Zhubanov and Latyf Khamidi’s national opera Abai in the concert program in order to present the Kazakh music masterpiece to the Yerevan audience. I think they will like it," Azamat Zheltyrguzov noted. "Abai is an outstanding figure in Kazakh history, and his thoughts are still relevant to this day and carry tremendous educational meaning for the younger generation."
Opera is a music genre that originated in Italy. However, in the 50-60-70s of the 20th century, a large number of wonderful national operas were written in Kazakhstan, becoming an integral part of the musical heritage of our country. Along with Abai, such works as Yevgeniy Brussilovsky’s Qyz Zhibek, Mukan Tulebayev’s Birzhan - Sara, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s QamarSulu and Alpamys, Gaziza Zhubanova’s Yenlik - Kebek and others can tell about the culture and history of our country. When going on tours abroad, my colleagues and I strive to share this heritage with foreign aficionados of high art, to convey to them the zest of the Kazakh classical works. Our national music is a source of special pride," Azamat Zheltyrguzov shares.
I completed my Master’s degree at the Komitas Yerevan State Conservatory. The renowned Armenian tenor Gegham Grigoryan, who at one time was Luciano Pavarotti’s understudy, took my exam. In addition, in 2017 I became a laureate and special prize winner at the Aram Khachaturian International Vocal Competition in Yerevan. I work closely with the National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Armenia, the principal conductor of the State Philharmonic Orchestra Eduard Topchjan, who invited me to participate in the production of Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci as Silvio," Azamat Zheltyrguzov says. "Classical art is very much appreciated and loved in Armenia, the artists are received very warmly, and there are always full houses here."
Karaganda Center for the provision of special social services was fined
Accredited certification: greenhouse quality conditions
Kazakhstan not to raise conscription age
Hong Kong fights flooding after typhoon brings heavy rainfall
