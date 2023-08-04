01.08.2023, 11:06 39281
The first accreditation of the inspection body of farm greenhouses took place in Kazakhstan
New areas of accreditation continue to develop actively in our country. By the order of the Director General of the National Accreditation Center dated July 28, 2023, the inspection body of the Astana branch of JSC "NaTSeX" is accredited according to GOST ISO/IEC 17020-2013 in the field of inspection of "Farm greenhouses", press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
This event is an important step in the development of an accredited inspection of farm greenhouses in Kazakhstan, which has a direct impact on the quality of domestic agricultural food products.
In accordance with the scope of accreditation, the accredited entity has received the right to work in the inspection range, including analysis or examination of design and accompanying documentation of greenhouses, classification of greenhouses, inspection and control of the frame of greenhouses, materials for covering greenhouses, their completeness, heating, ventilation and cooling systems, power supply and lighting, plumbing, sewerage and automation of greenhouses, evaluate maintenance, greenhouse repairs, and so on.
The appearance of the first accredited inspection entity in the field of greenhouse farming opens up great opportunities for the Republic of Kazakhstan to grow high-quality domestic products, provide consumers with them both domestically and for export.
03.08.2023
Senator visited Almaty region
During his visit to the Almaty region deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhanbolat Zhorgenbaev got acquainted with the work on the modernization of the canal systems of the Kegen region, press service of the Senate reports.
The MP focused on the problems of irrigation systems in agriculture, as well as the need to comprehensively work out the issue of creating conditions for farmers. In addition, the parliamentarian touched upon the problems of irrigation systems in agriculture in the whole country, considered ways to solve the problem in cooperation with local authorities and executive authorities.
“Due to the long-term operation of irrigation networks and hydraulic structures without reconstruction and major repairs, they wear out, water consumption increases during transportation, and irrigated lands are not fully developed. To solve this problem, 5 billion 34 million tenge was allocated from the republican budget for the reconstruction of irrigation networks,” the senator noted.
The deputy also got acquainted with the condition of the irrigation canals of Raiymbek district and listened to the appeals of water users.
03.08.2023
China activates level-IV emergency response against Typhoon Khanun
The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has activated a level-IV emergency response against Typhoon Khanun and sent a work team to east China's Zhejiang Province to assist in the local combat against the sixth typhoon of the year, Xinhua reports.
China's ongoing efforts against floods and typhoons remain complicated and severe, according to the meeting jointly held on Wednesday by the office of the headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management.
The floods in the Haihe River Basin are progressing toward the middle and lower reaches, with considerable pressure on waterways and dams, according to the meeting.
The ongoing battles would be exacerbated by a new round of rainfall, expected to hit Jilin and Heilongjiang in the northeast and the ever-increasingly complex and uncertain Khanun tracks.
Given this adverse situation, the headquarters and the ministry urged utmost efforts to brace for heavy rainfall in the northeast, closely monitor the development of Typhoon Khanun and get well-prepared.
Zhejiang on Wednesday upgraded its emergency response from Level IV to Level III as Khanun, which comes on the heels of Typhoon Doksuri, is likely to dump heavy rain on the coastal province and whip up billows of 8-10 meters high in the coming days, according to Zhejiang's meteorological service.
At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the typhoon was observed 610 km southeast of Yuhuan City, packing up a maximum wind force of 16-grade near its center, the meteorological service said, adding that it is likely to intensify as it tracks toward the coast.
Zhejiang's maritime authorities have beefed up safety patrols and are actively reaching out to ships taking shelter, advising them to take necessary precautions.
China's national observatory on Wednesday renewed a blue alert and advised coastal provinces like Fujian and Zhejiang to make emergency preparations for the typhoon.
The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters also issued work notices on Wednesday to the local headquarters of Fujian, Zhejiang, and the Taihu Lake Basin.
02.08.2023
46 pertussis cases recorded in Atyrau rgn
Atyrau region saw 46 laboratory confirmed cases of pertussis, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to the specialists, the region’s epidemiological situation is unstable as the incidence of pertussis stands at 6.6% per 100,000 people.
Pertussis cases have risen 23fold compared with 2022 in the region, with low vaccination against the disease after the coronavirus pandemic.
The region reported 46 laboratory confirmed cases of pertussis over the past seven months of this year. Of these, Atyrau region recorded 41 pertussis cases, Kurmangazinskiy district - 3, Makhambet district - 2.
98% of the cases were reported in children under 14, of whom 92% are unvaccinated.
02.08.2023
Family of Almaty fire victim to receive 2-room apartment from developer
The developer of Akkent residential building - Ayt Housing Complex - will provide the family of yesterday’s horrific fire victim with a 2-room apartment, Kazinform reports.
The developer promised also to repair the damaged building.
We are ready to cover all the expenses arising from the restoration of the building," Director General of the company Kanat Yeraliyev said.
The multi-storey building was commissioned in 2017, but the occupants moved in it three years later.
The fire in the 16-storey building in Almaty killed one and injured 49 people.
01.08.2023
Mass poisoning: Kazakh Healthcare Minister makes public preliminary test results
Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said the intestinal infectious diseases tests gave negative results. The cause of the mass poisoning of children has not been determined yet. Some 20 doctors from all over the country arrived in Karaganda to treat children and find out the cause of their poisoning, Kazinform reports.
As earlier reported, children suffered from unknown poisoning at the social services centre in Karaganda region. Unfortunately, one child, Adil Omarov, born in 2009, died. The minister on her behalf and on behalf of all medical workers expressed sincere condolences to the family members.
Minister Giniyat said all the test and examination results should be ready from two weeks to one month. The children were admitted to the hospital with food poisoning in question as they experienced fever, vomiting, and abdominal pains. As of now, six teens are in a severe state in the ICU with two of them on life support. Five boys will stay in the hospital for further examination. The preliminary diagnosis is food toxicoinfection in question.
A criminal investigation was launched.
01.08.2023
Preparation of sports facilities inventory in regions by Ministry of Culture and Sport to determine actual need for sports facilities
The State has two main tasks for society in the field of physical Culture and Sport. This is the creation of conditions for physical training of the population of the country and the development of high performance sports. This, speaking at the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, the Head of the relevant department Askhat Oralov reported, primeminister.kz reports.
According to him, there are four main features of physical training. The first is the availability of physical culture for all age categories of citizens. The second is continuity and continuity of physical education of different age groups of the population. The third feature does not require a high result, that is, "The main thing is not victory, but participation!". The fourth feature is the absence of the need for special training.
At present, the Ministry, together with local executive bodies, is carrying out certain work on the development of physical education.
More than 25,000 mass sports events of various levels are held annually in the republic, covering 1.2 million people, including 500,000 people in rural areas. Especially in recent years, running, marathons, bike rides and cycle marathons, festivals, family competitions and mass skating have been gaining popularity.
In this regard, one of the important tools to expand the circle of those engaged in physical culture and sport is passing the Presidential tests. Since 2020, 7.6 million people have participated in taking the tests across the country (1.2 million people in 2020, 2.6 million people in 2021, and 3.8 million people in 2022). As a result, today the number of people engaged in physical culture and sport is 38.5% of the population (more than 7.5 million people). In addition, much attention is paid to regular sports and physical education for children," the Minister said.
To that end, more than 800 children's and youth clubs (661 children's and youth clubs and 144 children's and youth physical training clubs) operate in the country. Under the Ministry of Education, more than 49,000 sports sections are functioning in schools in the 2022-2023 school year under the supplementary education program, in which about 1.3 million children participated. This year, more than 190 thousand children are covered by sports clubs under the state sports order.
Our Ministry is responsible for the project of per capita financing of sports and creative circles. However, this program is currently covered mainly by children in urban areas, and in rural areas it is practically not implemented. To address this issue, the Ministry is working to amend and supplement existing regulations. It is proposed to introduce a division (analysis) of funding into "urban" and "rural" areas," Askhat Oralov said.
The Minister did not hide the problems in the industry. As the analysis showed, the main problem of physical culture development in the country is the lack of necessary sports infrastructure.
Local akimats take measures to reconstruct and upgrade existing sports facilities, grounds, as well as the construction of inexpensive sports facilities in densely populated areas. However, these measures are currently insufficient. There are more than 43,000 sports facilities in the country, of which more than 23,000 are in rural areas. I would like to note that this year, in accordance with the plan-schedule approved by the Government Resolution, the work on construction of 113 new sports facilities, reconstruction of 20 and retrofitting of 6 existing ones will be continued. Also, the Ministry is conducting an inventory of sports facilities in the regions to determine the actual need," the speaker stressed.
By the way, those engaged in physical education are divided into five categories depending on age and professional specifics. They are preschoolers, schoolchildren, students, working adults and pensioners. The development of physical culture among these five categories of citizens should be organized and systematized.
To this end, school and college leagues are organized annually among pupils and students in sports included in the secondary school curriculum. Due to the lack of a special budgetary program, the leagues are not organized properly, complex sports events among workers and pensioners are not held at all.
According to Askhat Oralov, the Ministry of Culture and Sport together with central and local executive bodies, as well as trade unions will organize leagues to scale, strengthen the potential and raise these leagues to a new level starting from this year.
The Head of Turkestan region, Darkhan Satybaldy, explained why the provision of sports infrastructure in the region is only 31% (the national average is 50%).
According to him, 79,000 square meters of sports halls and 8,000 square meters of swimming pools have been built in the region to provide the population with sports infrastructure.
According to the presented plan of the Ministry of Culture and Sport within the framework of the national project "Healthy Nation", the indicator of coverage of sports infrastructure at the end of 6 months amounted to 31%, the annual plan is fully implemented. In order to further develop sports infrastructure, several large sports facilities have been built in the region. In particular, the construction of the international tennis center was completed, it was put into operation. An ice palace is under construction in the city of Turkestan, the facility is planned to be put into operation in August. In addition, the following projects are being implemented: reconstruction of the sports complex named after Bekzat Sattarkhanov and construction of a rowing channel. Together with the Ministry of Finance, appropriate work is being done to complete construction works and commissioning of these facilities on time," the akim noted.
In addition, within the framework of the project "Auyl - Yel Besigi" 18 gyms, physical education complexes with a total area of 22.5 thousand square meters are under construction in 18 settlements.
Including 4 objects with an area of 3 thousand square meters will be put into operation by the end of the year, the rest will move to the next year.
In addition to budget funds, private investors are attracted to the work on providing sports infrastructure. Since the beginning of the year at the expense of private investments 20 objects have been built and put into operation. By the end of the year it is planned to put into operation additional 10 objects at the expense of individual entrepreneurs. In addition, a special road map is being developed for the construction of sports facilities in villages where sports infrastructure is needed. 96 settlements have been identified," Darhan Satybaldy shared his plans.
The question of financing of fast-built modular sports facilities in these settlements at the expense of the public fund "Kazakhstan Khalkyna" is being worked out.
As a result of the work done it is planned to bring the level of coverage of sports infrastructure in the current year to 32.7%, by the results of the next year to 38.4%.
01.08.2023
Parking lots, streets, embankments and courtyards to be equipped with street simulators - Alikhan Smailov on mass sports development in Kazakhstan
Issues of mass sports development and formation of a healthy lifestyle were considered at the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov reported that annually more than 25 thousand mass sports events of various levels are held in the republic, covering 1.2 million people, including 500 thousand inhabitants of rural areas. In recent years, marathons, bicycle races, family competitions, mass skating, etc. have been gaining popularity. Overall, the number of people engaged in physical culture and sport in the country today is over 38% (more than 7.5 million people).
At the same time, there are more than 800 children's and youth clubs in the country. Under the supplementary education program, more than 49,000 sports sections have been opened in schools, covering about 1.3 million children in the past academic year. In addition, as part of the state sports order sports clubs this year covered more than 190 thousand children.
The Minister said that in Kazakhstan there are about 43 thousand sports facilities, more than 23 thousand of which are in rural areas. This year, work is underway on the construction of 113 new, as well as the reconstruction of 20 and retrofitting 6 existing sports facilities. At the same time, an inventory of existing facilities is being conducted to determine the need for repairs and appropriate equipment.
Akims of Almaty region Marat Sultangaziyev, Aktobe region Yeraly Tugzhanov, Turkestan region Darkhan Satybaldy also made reports on measures implemented in the regions.
Head of the Government emphasized that sport and active lifestyle are not only a guarantee of physical health of the nation, but also reveal the talents and abilities of each person. It is especially important for the education of the younger generation.
In this regard, he noted the need to provide wide access for all categories of the population to sports facilities and facilities, as well as to involve citizens in sports through the organization of mass and regular sports events.
Everyone knows about mass marathons and competitions for people of different ages, which have already become a good tradition in our country. In recent years, sports grounds and other large facilities have been built everywhere. We see that there are more and more people engaged in sports. Although there were many skeptics who thought that no one would exercise on the simulators installed in courtyards, squares and parks," Alikhan Smailov said.
At the same time, he stressed that despite various programs and projects to develop mass sports, many systemic issues have not been resolved. Thus, as a result of monitoring of the information space only in July revealed many complaints of the population about problems in this area.
For example, in the village of Maikain of Bayanaul district of Pavlodar region, the stadium, renovated in 2020, is falling apart. At this facility, almost everything has fallen into disrepair in 3 years: from the covering of the soccer field and running tracks to the stands and changing rooms," Alikhan Smailov said.
He also noted that a gymnasium collapsed in the Shubarkol Komir shift settlement in Karaganda region, which indicates the neglect of this facility. And in the small village of Shikudyk, Aktobe region, the Terektin school has no gym at all.
We still have quite a few schools that do not have gyms. And this is not only in small villages, but also in big cities. There is also a lack of physical education teachers and professional coaches," Prime Minister said.
Along with this, Alikhan Smailov emphasized that the public acutely perceives the situation on the delayed construction of the National University of Sports in Astana and the Olympic Training Center in Almaty region.
If in some areas of sports development and promotion of healthy lifestyles we are making great strides, in some issues we are standing still for a long time. Unfortunately, we lack an effective holistic system of physical culture and sports management, especially at the local level. There is no proper coordination of activities of government agencies and other organizations involved in the promotion of sports and healthy lifestyles," Prime Minister said.
To solve the existing problems the Government has approved the Concept of development of physical culture and sport for 2023-2029. Within its framework, the task is to involve 50% of the population in physical culture and sports by 2030. In this regard, Alikhan Smailov instructed the relevant ministry and akimats to intensify work in this direction.
At the same time, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of early completion of inventory of functioning sports facilities and determination of their needs.
We must clearly know which ones can continue to work, and which ones need reconstruction, how much sports equipment is needed," he said.
Head of the Government also demanded to pay special attention to equipping park areas, streets, embankments, courtyard areas with street simulators and sports grounds in the regions.
In conclusion, Alikhan Smailov instructed the Ministries of Culture and Sports, Science and Higher Education, and Education to review the system of training and retraining of coaches and physical education teachers, taking into account international experience.
01.08.2023
The Astana Opera Welcomes Guests
Images | astanaopera.kz
From August 11 to 13, the Qaraghandy Academic Musical Comedy Theatre will perform on tour at the Astana Opera. For three days, the team will delight the capital’s viewers with engrossing performances for children and adult audiences, Astana Opera press office reports.
It seems fair to say that it has already become a tradition for the Qaraghandy Academic Musical Comedy Theatre to come to us on tour in the summer. Certainly, we are only happy about this, because such collaboration will further strengthen the cultural ties between our teams. It would not be superfluous to mention that in May of this year the opera company and the choir of our opera house presented in Qaraghandy an exciting gala program and a concert performance of Rachmaninoff’s opera Aleko. Now we are greeting our colleagues here. During the summer holidays, children have a good opportunity to spend their time effectively, because the company will present the most interesting fairytales from their repertoire. I want to wish our colleagues from Qaraghandy a fruitful tour and to enjoy the warm welcome of the audience," Galym Akhmedyarov, the Astana Opera’s general director, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, noted.
It should be emphasized that the Qaraghandy Academic Musical Comedy Theatre, founded in 1973, completed its fiftieth anniversary season this year. During this time, the team traveled to more than 200 cities of near and far abroad and found its fans. This trip will be the team’s third tour at the Astana Opera.
The Qaraghandy Academic Musical Comedy Theatre is the only theatre that popularizes the operetta and musical genre in Kazakhstan, so the company is always warmly welcomed in many cities and in the capital as well. Our team performed at the magnificent Astana Opera stage for the first time in 2019. Three years later, we started our 50th anniversary season with a tour here. This is a great honor and joy for us. Our theatre, according to an established longstanding tradition, presents the best and new performances of the current repertoire at the main stage venue of our country," Amantai Ibrayev, the head of the Qaraghandy Academic Musical Comedy Theatre, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, said.
It is worth mentioning that last year all the performances were a great success, the capital’s audience greeted us very warmly. The technical capabilities of the Astana Opera’s stage, which meets all the world standards that apply to musical theatres today, undoubtedly contributed to this success, in addition to the efforts and inspiration of the company. We saw our performances in a completely new light on this stage. Thus, Nikolai Makarevich called the Astana Opera one of world’s best theatrical venues, and he had enough opportunities for comparison. As a listener, he attended many European opera houses, in particular, the famous Wiener Staatsoper. The artists themselves always look forward to performing on this wonderful stage and they are also looking forward to meeting their fans from the capital and will do their best to please their beloved audience and give them an unforgettable experience," Amantai Ibrayev concluded.
The Qaraghandy team treats their performances in the capital with great reverence. This time, as always, they strived to select the most interesting and diverse productions from the theatre’s repertoire. To be more precise, these are: Kálmán’s brilliant Gräfin Mariza, Strauss’ no less beautiful operetta Die Fledermaus and Gladkov’s musical comedy The Dog in the Manger. Naturally, the team did not forget about their little audience: they will present to them two musical fairytales Aladdin and Town Musicians of Bremen, as well as a musical in verse The Snow Queen. As a reminder, all these performances will be held at the Astana Opera’s Grand Hall.
