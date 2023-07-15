The First Graduates of the Astana Opera Academy Received Certificates

Images | astanaopera.kz

During two years of training, young soloists of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy achieved a high level of vocal skills, performed the main parts in opera productions of the Astana Opera, and became laureates of republican and international competitions. The premiere of Gioachino Rossini’s opera L’Italiana in Algeri, which took place as part of the Operaliya International Classical Music Festival, summed up the results of the training at the academy, Astana Opera press office reports.





The International Opera Academy is a unique educational project created on the basis of the country’s main theatre and has no analogues in the republic. Its work is aimed at training world-class vocalists and strengthening the image of Kazakh performing arts. The training program was organized in such a way that classes with teachers alternated with stage performances. Academy soloists worked on vocal technique with famous coaches, studied Italian, French and German, performed the main parts in the Astana Opera’s productions along with the opera house’s principal soloists, and gave a series of concerts that found favour with the audience.





During their studies, the academy attendees actively and successfully participated in major international vocal competitions, as well as in other projects, including those outside of Kazakhstan. For example, the performances of Puccini’s opera La Bohème with Azat Malik’s participation were a great success at the Hungarian State Opera. Guldana Aldadossova won a special award at the prestigious Hibla Gerzmava International Opera Singers and Accompanists Competition, performed at the Moscow State Philharmonic and is now preparing the very difficult part of Lucia di Lammermoor in Donizetti’s eponymous opera at the Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Musical Theatre.





In addition, Valeriy Selivanov won a special prize at the 1st Maria Cebotari International Singing Competition in Moldova. In July 2023, the Rossini Opera Festival starts in the city of Pesaro in Italy, one of the most prestigious world venues, where, along with the most famous singers of our time, Alikhan Zeinolla is invited to participate.





During the years of study, Shyngys Rassylkhan became the winner of the TeatrALL International Festival, and also gained a high distinction - the Daryn State Youth Award. Aigerim Amanzholova won the Grand Prix at the Marat Aitimov Republican Vocal Competition in Aktobe. Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev won the first place at the same creative competition, as well as gaining another significant victory - passing a rigorous audition for the Big Opera international television project on the Kultura TV channel.





The Astana Opera International Opera Academy is a project that opened up a huge world of opera art for us," Aigerim Amanzholova says. "I am very proud and happy to be one of its first graduates. It is exciting and sad because the Astana Opera has become our second home over the years. We got used to the educational process, preparations, and vocal classes. For two years we studied the main opera languages, acting, the history of theatre arts, and famous vocal teachers worked with us. The opera academy has provided us with truly limitless opportunities for learning and professional growth. I would like to thank the management of the Astana Opera and the International Opera Academy, all the teachers who worked with us, especially the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov."





Studying at the Opera Academy is an invaluable gift of fate, an experience that I highly appreciate," said Talgat Allabirinov, the academy graduate. "When I was applying for admission, I could not even imagine how productive, interesting and informative these two years would be. Thanks to the academy, we had the opportunity to learn from such stage masters as Dmitry Vdovin, Barseg Tumanyan, Francesco Medda, Fernando Cordeiro Opa, Marina Meshcheryakova, Anna Vandi, Ala Simonishvili, Anatoli Goussev and others. Kazakh opera stars Zhupar Gabdullina, Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Talgat Mussabayev worked with us. During our studies, we were lucky to participate in opera productions such as Mozart’s Don Giovanni, Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta, Mukan Tulebayev’s Birzhan - Sara, Puccini’s La Bohème and many others." All this became possible thanks to the support of our sponsors - Samruk-Kazyna JSC and the Eurasian Resources Group (ERG). For two years they helped us in all our endeavors and we are infinitely grateful to them for this contribution to the future of Kazakh theatrical art.





It is worth emphasizing that the Astana Opera International Opera Academy will soon announce a new set of attendees, and the project, implemented as an important, fundamental element in the development of the Astana Opera, will be continued, in order to educate a plethora of new operatic talents.