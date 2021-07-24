Theme park opened in Mangystau

The opening of the first in Kazakhstan theme park TETYSBLU took place in Mangistau, the press service of the akim of Mangistau region said.





The opening was attended by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and akim of the Mangistau region Serikbay Trumov.





They got acquainted with the park and wished its employees success in their work. The park is located 20 kilometers from Aktau and includes a well-developed infrastructure. There are more than 30 unique sites on the territory: a Ferris wheel overlooking the Caspian Sea, high-speed roller coasters, a lazy river, a wave pool and the Water World aquazone.





Catering zones have been created for vacationers. The Aquazone is open from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm, and the amusement area is open from 12:00 to 22:00.













