There is no plan of children vaccination in Kazakhstan yet

There is no plans to vaccinate children against coronavirus in Kazakhstan yet, head of the Department for Epidemiological Surveillance of Infectious Diseases Roza Kozhapova said.

In our country, any vaccine, not only for coronavirus, is used in accordance with the instructions, which are registered in the process of state registration and research of the vaccine before receiving permission for use in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Those vaccines that we use today according to the instructions, are used for the population over 18 years old. Therefore, we do not plan to use these vaccines for children today, because they are registered and have been tested by the adult population," she said.





