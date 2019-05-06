Tokayev commissions to develop infrastructure of Alakol resort

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with the public of Almaty region in Saltanat Sarayi ceremonial hall.

According to the Akorda press service, those participating in the meeting were the representatives of scientific-pedagogical and artistic intelligentsia, veterans, the representatives of trade unions, maslikhat deputies, youth and civil servants.

The Head of State spoke about deep historical roots of Zhetyssu and noted that its geographical location along the revived Silk Road opens new opportunities.

The area of Zhetyssu develops today dynamically, in particular in agricultural sector. The share of processing industry here is the highest in the country - 86%. Almaty region is one of the leaders in human capital development. These are the young specialists, businessmen, poets and writers as well as the workers who contribute to the country's development every day," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President commissioned also to solve the pressing issues of the region, such as drinking water supply, construction of schools, attraction of young personnel to the rural areas as well as provision of housing to the socially vulnerable groups of population.

Proper use of agricultural lands, modernization of irrigation systems, ensuring transparency of land plots distribution, ensuring control over the efficiency of use of land resources, decreasing tariffs for transport services were also discussed.

One more important issue is to develop tourism industry of Zhetyssu. The region gains more popularity among the tourists of the entire country. Up to 2mn tourists visited the Lake Alakollast year. However, the level of service leaves much to be desired. The Government and local administration are commissioned to develop comprehensive measures of improvement of the resort area," he stressed.

Tokayev highly praised the region's transport and logistics potential and highlighted the importance of improving the local roads. "22% of local roads is in a poor condition now. I commission the local administration to deal with this problem and develop a plan of stage-by-stage reconstruction of the roads till 2025," said the Head of State.

Upon completion of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded letters of gratitude to Chairman of the Regional Council of Veterans Ermek Kelemsseit, Head of Khilnichenko and Co limited partnership Viktor Khilnichenko, Chief of department of Multifunctional Hospital E.Kenzhebekov and Deputy Director of No.40 School A. Ibraimova.

