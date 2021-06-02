Система Orphus

Tokayev: Our strategic task is to provide young people in Kazakhstan with happy childhood

01.06.2021 1621
The strategic task of the Government is to provide young people in Kazakhstan with happy childhood, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan said.
 

June 1 is the International Children's Day. Our strategic task is to provide the young generation of Kazakhstan with happy childhood, good health, and all-round development," Tokayev wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

 
The future of Kazakhstan depends on the solution to this issue, he noted.

Source: KazTAG

 
