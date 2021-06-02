Tokayev: Our strategic task is to provide young people in Kazakhstan with happy childhood

June 1 is the International Children's Day. Our strategic task is to provide the young generation of Kazakhstan with happy childhood, good health, and all-round development," Tokayev wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.
The future of Kazakhstan depends on the solution to this issue, he noted.
