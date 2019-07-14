Trail camera captures wolverine in E Kazakhstan

Press secretary of the Kazakh Forestry Management Committee Saken Dildakhmet shared the photo of a wolverine caught on a trail camera at the Katon-Karagay state national nature park in East Kazakhstan on his Facebook account.

Wolverine is spread across taiga, forest tundra, and locally in cold deserts of Eurasia and North America.

