Training center set to help cultivate Kazakh logistics talent, create job opportunities

A China-invested intelligent logistics training center in Almaty, Kazakhstan, construction of which is expected to be finished in October, is expected to offer classes to about 200 people by the end of the year, China Daily reports.





The center will aim to improve professional skills and increase job opportunities for local people.





Codeveloped by Urumqi Vocational University in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, the Academy of Logistics and Transport in Almaty, and Chinese e-commerce giant JD, the training center will serve students at the academy as well as employees of Chinese enterprises and citizens of Kazakhstan.





Courses will include warehousing and distribution, freight forwarding, and cross-border e-commerce operations, according to the academy.





Tang Xiaobing, Party secretary of Urumqi Vocational University, said that as the economic exchanges and cultural interactions among China, Kazakhstan and other countries along the Silk Road are strengthening, the transportation and logistics industry is playing an increasingly crucial role. Xinjiang has five land ports connecting with Kazakhstan.





The continuous opening-up of China to the West and construction of the China (Xinjiang) Free Trade Zone have brought significant opportunities to the logistics industry in Almaty, Kazakhstan. And there is an urgent demand for logistics talent," Tang said.





The center is part of UVU.ALT World School (Silk Road Studio), a vocational training program of Urumqi Vocational University and the Academy of Logistics and Transport.





The program, the first for Xinjiang's vocational education to go global, aims to train technicians needed by Chinese enterprises operating overseas, according to Tang. It also supports the internationalization of Chinese industries, promotes Chinese culture and enhances the influence of Chinese vocational standards, he said.





The training also aims to enhance competitiveness in the job market and the means of livelihood for local people," Tang said.





The studio, which opened in June last year, launched a Chinese language class in September for 45 students of the academy.





In addition, a 10-day class in May taught Chinese language and intelligent logistics to the academy's 15 Kazakh teachers. After learning about logistics warehousing operations, logistics transportation and distribution, logistics operations and management, and cross-border e-commerce operations at the university, they received certificates.





Zharmagambetova Meruert, vice-rector for academic affairs at the Academy of Logistics and Transport, said the training course content was clear and well-organized.





The bilingual learning materials in Chinese and Russian greatly enhance learning efficiency, enabling students to quickly grasp advanced logistics knowledge," she said.





Tang, the Party secretary of Urumqi Vocational University, said the studio will be open to more trainees in Kazakhstan and will provide diverse occupational skills training based on the needs of the country, such as in electrical automation technology.