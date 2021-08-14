Tsoi declared about mandatory vaccination of students aged over 18

When universities and colleges go offline, 100% vaccination of students over 18 years old is required, said Alexey Tsoi, Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

“When universities and colleges are moving to the traditional format of learning, it is necessary to ensure 100% vaccination of teachers and employees, staff of hostels and canteens, students aged 18 and over,” he said.

In his words, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, it is imperative to introduce the Ashyq application at the entrance to educational buildings, libraries, dormitories, a daily morning filter for all employees and students, and install recirculators or airing.





