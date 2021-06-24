Vaccination will be mandatory for organizations of over 20 people in Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, vaccination or PCR testing will be mandatory for organizations of over 20 people, Aizhan Yesmagambetova, head of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Healthcare Ministry of Kazakhstan, said at the CCS briefing.

Aizhan Yesmagambetova said that this requirement comes into force as soon as the resolution of the chief sanitary doctor is published.

For violation of this requirement, an employer or employee may be brought to administrative liability," the head of the committee added.

Earlier the probability of the Indian strain was revealed in Nur-Sultan. In addition, the number of cases in the capital has sharply grown.









