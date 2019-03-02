Wages of low-paid public sector employees to be raised by 30% - Nazarbayev

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has commissioned to raise wages of low-paid public sector employees by 30%.

At the XVIII Congress of Nur Otan Party in Astana, the President emphasized also the importance of improving wellbeing of Kazakhstani families.

He reminded that basic wage had been increased 1.5times since the year beginning.

The salaries of teachers were raised by 30%, while the wages of those who had confirmed their qualification were raised by 50%. This programme will cover 1mn public sector employees working in healthcare, education, social protection, culture, sport, agriculture and other spheres. I commission to raise their wages by 30% since July 1, 2019," said Nazarbayev.

