What vaccines to be used for revaccination in Kazakhstan

We talked about Sputnik Light, and now we are discussing the issues of its delivery. We are considering two ways, which is faster - either to produce at our plant, or it will be faster to deliver," citing Tsoi Kazpravda.kz.
Kazakhstanis who want to be revaccinated against COVID report that basically only the QazVac vaccine (QazCovid-in) is available to them. The Minister of Health commented on this situation.
Sputnik" cannot be injected, there are two different components. Only those vaccines are injected that have an identical component. Sputnik has different first and second components. Accordingly, for revaccination in Kazakhstan, vaccines are used that have identical first and second components. QazVac belongs to such a vaccine - its first and second doses are identical in composition," Tsoi explained, answering journalists' questions.
According to him, 136 thousand people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Kazakhstan.
Earlier, Tsoi said that anyone who has completed a full course of vaccination at least six months ago can undergo a revaccination against coronavirus from December 8.
