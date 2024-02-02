Winter Music of the Capital
Images | astanaopera.kz
A variety of evenings of vocal and instrumental music, as well as spectacular opera performances featuring Kazakh and foreign stars of the classical genre await the audience in the February repertoire of the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall at Astana Opera, Astana Opera press office reports.
Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall became a center of attraction for Kazakh and foreign musicians, who always happily take to this cozy stage and present their art to residents and guests of the capital.
Our dear listeners gladly attend performances by Astana Opera’s bright artists as well as concerts by famous national collectives, such as Forte-Trio, Gaziza Zhubanova Quartet, Chamber Choir of the capital’s philharmonic, evenings of the Composers Union and many others. Ensembles and solo performers not only from our republic, but also from countries of the near and far abroad often delight the audience with profound interpretations of world masterpieces. The reason for this is the creative atmosphere at the opera house, as well as the unique acoustics in the hall and grateful viewers. Giving high art connoisseurs inspiration and a rich palette of emotions from meeting with the resplendent world of classical music is a great joy for all of us," Marzhan Zhakenova, head of the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall, shared.
Thus, on February 7 and 8, as part of the popular project the Piccolo Theatre, the opera house’s soloists, choir, orchestra and supernumeraries under the baton of the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin will present to listeners Gaetano Donizetti’s exciting comic opera Don Pasquale.
Gaziza Zhubanova State Quartet will be performing a concert Celebration of Harmony at the capital’s opera house on February 11. The artistic director of the collective is Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, cellist Yernar Myntayev.
A series of chamber music concerts will be dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the outstanding composer Sergei Rachmaninoff. A recital of the Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Madina Faizieva will take place on February 17. At the piano music evening, the instrumentalist will present Rachmaninoff’s 6 Preludes op.23, 7 Preludes op.32 and Sonata No. 1 in D minor, op.28. On February 20, Honored Workers of Kazakhstan, opera house’s principal soloist Bibigul Zhanuzak and Azamat Zheltyrguzov will perform together with the guest artist at the vocal music evening A Date with an Art Song.
Works by Bedřich Smetana and Robert Schumann will be performed by the Kazakh Quartet ensemble artists, violinists Yerkebulan Saparbayev, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov, violist Darkhan Sadvakassov and violist Yermek Kurmanayev, on February 22 at the concert The Magnificent Four and the Grand Piano. Piano - Zarina Bimendinova.
The State Trio of Kazakhstan Forte-Trio under the leadership of Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Timur Urmancheyev will offer the audience the concert Robert Schumann and His Muse on February 28.
