Working group to discuss problems of mothers of many children June 4

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned the Government to consider the problems of the mothers of many children in a working group.

At my instruction, Chief of the Presidential Administration Bakytzhan Sagintayev and the representatives of the Government held a meeting with the mothers of many children. Their problems will be discussed on June 4 within a working group. The problems should be solved in a calm atmosphere, in accordance with the legislation," the President tweeted.

