Zhumangarin held a meeting with agricultural producers of Aktobe region

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin, during a visit to agricultural enterprises of the Aktobe region, got acquainted with the topical issues of the development of the dairy processing industry and support for domestic agricultural producers, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





The objects of the Deputy Prime Minister's visits in the Aktobe region were enterprises of dairy, meat processing clusters, vegetable storages. In particular, the feed mill of "Milker" LLP with a capacity of 12,000 tons per year grows alfalfa of German and Dutch breeding on irrigated lands with an area of 1,780 hectares. High-protein granules from alfalfa flour are sold to the domestic and foreign markets of the country, hay is for livestock feed of the dairy farm of "Ice" LLP with a capacity of 12,500 tons of milk per year. The farm was built in 2010 with state support, and today it is the base enterprise of the dairy cluster of the region. Further, MTF products are processed at the Ice Plus LLP plant, which produces a wide range of dairy products entering the markets of Almaty, WKO, Atyrau, Mangystau regions.





Traditionally, during trips to the regions, Serik Zhumangarin meets with businessmen to hear their concerns and suggestions for improving the efficiency of development. Taking into account the rather large volume of incoming appeals from dairy producers of the Aktobe region, the Deputy Prime Minister met with entrepreneurs of the industry on the basis of a dairy processing plant. First of all, the producers raised the question of the possibility of reducing the amount of collateral from 20% to 10% of the cost price for participation in a large project - preferential lending at a low percentage of large farms for the construction and expansion of dairy farms, poultry farms, irrigation projects. S.Zhumangarin replied that this issue can be considered, so how the rules for investing in a Large project are still in development.





Another question concerned the possibility of small business participation in a Large project. Serik Zhumangarin, in response, suggested considering projects within the framework of the Business Roadmap or other specialized programs for SMEs, since a large project is aimed at supporting large farms that have the ability to produce products to cover the needs of the country.





Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Association of Producers of Milk and Dairy Products of Aktobe region Sagyngazy Kurmanalin at a meeting with S. Zhumangarin asked about how to protect the Kazakh market from low-quality imported products. According to him, now the market receives a lot of cheap imported milk, vegetable oil, the quality of which does not always meet the stated standards. They are sold spontaneously in courtyards at a low price. The analysis of some types of products revealed violations.





Since the end of last year, a Situational Headquarters has been created at the site of the Ministry of Trade, a unified algorithm for interaction between the Ministry of Trade, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Agriculture and the State Revenue Committee has been developed to control goods coming from other countries. According to the results of laboratory tests, our control bodies promptly take measures. If you have data on the poor-quality composition of dairy products from other manufacturers, you can contact the Ministry of Trade directly", - the Deputy Prime Minister replied.





Also, entrepreneurs were interested in the possibility of participating in a large irrigation project. The Deputy Prime Minister said that the financing of irrigation projects and the construction of poultry farms within the framework of a large project is planned to begin next year.





Serik Zhumangarin also visited the meat factory of "SEC "Aibek" LLP with a full production cycle for slaughter, storage and processing of meat of all types of livestock and the production of canned meat. The canning shop produces 4800 cans per day. The products enter the markets of the Aktobe region and the Russian Federation.