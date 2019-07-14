13 nations to vie for top trophy at Kazakh President's Cup 2019

The Kazakh President's Cup 2019, the VII International Boxing Tournament, will start on July 16 in the capital of Kazakhstan. It will bring together boxers from 13 states of the world, the capital city administration informs.

123 male and 33 female boxers from Bulgaria, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, etc., will vie for the top honors in the eight men's and five women's weight classes.

The final will take place on July 20. The winners will get USD 2,000, USD 1,000 and USD 500 correspondingly.

