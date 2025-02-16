2025 Asian Winter Games: Kazakhstan brings its total medal count to 13

Images | Kazakh Tourism and Sport Ministry

Kazakhstan claimed three gold, six silver and four bronze medals at the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin as of February 11, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.





On Tuesday, Kazakh athletes added two gold, one silver and one bronze medals to the country’s tally.





Kazakh Sherzod Khashirbayev and Roman Ivanov won historic gold in the Freestyle Skiing Men's Aerials Synchro finals on February 11.





Ayana Zholdas and Ardana Makhanova bagged bronze in the Women’s Aerials Synchro.





Vladislav Kireyev crossed the finish line in the Men’s 10 Sprint, while another Kazakh skier Vladislav Kireyev took home silver.





Notably, Kazakhstan’s women's curling team secured its third win after defeating Qatar in the round-robin session 10 match of the 2025 Winter Asian Games in Harbin.