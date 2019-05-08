Astana launches school for disabled athletes

The Paralympic Training Centre hosted an official opening ceremony of a children’s and young people's sports school for sportsmen with disabilities under the Mayor's Office of Astana, a press office of the capital city's Culture and Sports Department.





During a press conference devoted to this event, head of the capital city's Department of Culture and Sports Bolat Mazhagulov told about the peculiarities and specifics of the established institution and about what measures are taken in the city to engage as many disabled people as possible in doing sports.





In the Address to the people of Kazakhstan called "Kazakhstan’s way – 2050: Common goal, common interests, common future", Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev especially noted the necessity to increase attention to disabled people. In connection with the Head of State’s instruction, Astana’s Mayor’s Office took measures to enable disabled athletes to represent the country at nation-wide and international competitions," said the Department’s head.





According to him, schools for disabled athletes 17 sports are practiced, including wheelchair dancing, sitting volleyball, Greco-Roman wrestling, freestyle wrestling, checkers, chess, Toguz korgol, athletics, swimming, powerlifting, table tennis, football, taekwondo, ankle bone shooting, judo, Boules, and goalball.





And sportsmen, except swimmers and athletes who train in the sports complex "Alatau", train in the Paralympic Training Centre, 24 coaches and around 400 sportsmen, including world-class masters of sports, Kazakh masters of sports, and masters of sports candidates.









