Barys HC signed Eric Tangradi

Photo: sport.kz

Barys HC officially announced signing of American left winger Eric Tangradi, sports.kz informs.

30-year-old Tangradi was selected in the 2nd round of NHL 2007 Entry Draft by the Anaheim Ducks. He played for Pittsburg, Winnipeg, Montreal, Detroit and New Jersey. In NHL, Tangrady gathered 16 (5+1) points in 150 matches. In AHL, he had 467 matches – 340 (160+180).

In 2016-2017 he became the Calder Cup Champion with Grand Rapids.

In the last season, Tangrady played 6 games with New Jersey and 41 with Binghamton.

