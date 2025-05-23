Bekmukhambetova hauls gold at WTT Youth Contender Platja D'Aro in Spain

Images | Sports development directorate

Kazakhstani boxers grabbed 22 gold medals at the ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Kazinform News Agency reports.





10 out of 11 boxers pocketed gold medals in the men's finals, while Nursultan Kystaubai won bronze.





As earlier reported, the Kazakh female boxing team set a historic record at the now-running ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Colombo, Sri Lanka, grabbing gold in 12 weight categories.





Kazakhstan tops the podium, followed by Tajikistan with two and Kyrgyzstan with one gold medal.