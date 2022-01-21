Culture and Sport Minister Abayev receives world chess championship Bibisara Assaubayeva

Images | instagram/committee

Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev met with the youngest world chess champion in history Bibisara Assaubayeva, Kazinform reports.

Bibisara Assaubayeva claimed gold in blitz chess with one round to spare and silver in rapid chess at the World Chess Championship in Warsaw, Poland, the press service of the ministry said on Tuesday.

Minister Abayev warmly greeted Bibisara Assaubayeva at the meeting, expressing his gratitude on behalf of all Kazakhstanis and wished her further success in her sport career.

Dauren Abayev stressed that the whole country is proud of Bibisara and that her high achievement at such a prestigious tournament will go down in history of Kazakhstan's sport. According to him, Bibisara's success will inspire thousands of young Kazakhstanis to go in for chess.

He also expressed gratitude to Bibisara's mother Liana Tanzharikova and her coaches.