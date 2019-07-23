Djokovic remains world No. 1, secures ATP Finals berth

Fresh from his fifth Wimbledon champion, Novak Djokovic of Serbia kept leading position on ATP Rankings updated on Monday, also joining Spain's Rafael Nadal as participants of 2019 ATP Finals in November.

Djokovic snatched his 16th Grand Slam singles title after a marathon Wimbledon final, overcoming Swiss ace Roger Federer in full sets on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

The Serbian continues to top the ranking with 12,415 points, followed by Nadal (7,945) and Federer (7,460).

Russia's Daniil Medvedev breaks into top 10 from 13th, while Wimbledon semifinalist Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain moves nine places up to 13th.

Djokovic followed Nadal's footsteps to feature in the ATP Finals in London from Nov. 10-17.

It is always one of the main goals to qualify and to do it so early in the season is great. I look forward to returning to London in November to compete against the best players in the world at The O2," Djokovic told the ATP website.

It marked Djokovic's 12th appearance in the tennis season finale. The top-ranked player enjoyed 10 straight trips at the tournament from 2007 to 2016, before missing the 2017 edition due to a right elbow injury. The Serbian lost the final to Alexander Zverev of Germany last year.

The latest ATP world top 10 players are Djokovic, Nadal, Federer, Dominic Thiem, Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Kei Nishikori, Karen Khachanov, Fabio Fognini and Medwedev.

