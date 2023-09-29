Elmir Alimzhanov claims bronze at 2023 Asian Games

Images | Olympic.kz

Kazakhstani Elmir Alimzhanov bagged bronze in the epee fencing event at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.





The Kazakhstani lost to Japan’s Koki Kano in the semifinal of the men's epee fencing event of the tournament.





The country has already won nine medals, including two silver medals and seven bronze medals.





The 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou is to run through October 8.