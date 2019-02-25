FC Astana beat Montenegro's team in UEFA Champions League

FC Astana has started a qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League with a victory. Kazakhstan’s football club have won over footballers from Montenegro FK Sutjeska with the score of 1:0.





Before the match, many experts shared the view that FC Astana should not face difficulties in the match against Balkars. As was expected, footballers of FC Astana from the first minutes started its confident attacks and footballers of the opponent team had no choice but to play within their goal and use chances at counterattacks. FC Astana scored a goal at the tenth minute. Footballers from Montenegro violated the rule against attacker Dorde Despotovic. Roman Murtazayev scored a goal from a penalty shot - 1:0.





After the goal FC Astana continued to increase pressure on dominating over the opponent and had several opportunities to increase the difference in the score, however each attempt of footballers of Kazakhstan’s team was unsuccessful. The final result of the match is 1:0 in favor of the team of Roman Grigorchuk. FC Astana made its way to the next qualifying round.





We note that a return match between the two teams will be in Montenegro in a week.









