Система Orphus

FC Astana secures first win in European Cup season

09.07.2019, 18:46 1864
FC Astana secures first win in European Cup season
FC Astana beat Romania's CFR Cluj in the first match of the first qualifying round of the Champions League in Nur-Sultan, Sports.kz informs.
 
Astana won the home match with the score of 1-0. The only goal was scored by Yevgeny Postnikov in the 68th minute. The second leg will take place in Cluj-Napoca on July 17.
 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.

Comments

relevant news

Most read