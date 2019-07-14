FC Astana secures first win in European Cup season

FC Astana beat Romania's CFR Cluj in the first match of the first qualifying round of the Champions League in Nur-Sultan, Sports.kz informs.

Astana won the home match with the score of 1-0. The only goal was scored by Yevgeny Postnikov in the 68th minute. The second leg will take place in Cluj-Napoca on July 17.

