First Kazakh women cross the English Channel

Kazakhstani triathletes Elfira Dudnik, Yelena Kun, Madina Kurmanbayeva, and Anel Sytdykova of Iron Moms KZ team successfully completed the Enduroman Arch to Arc Triathlon, an extreme ultra-triathlon.

According to the press service of the Almaty Triathlon Federation, the women covered almost 480 km from the Marble Arch in London to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

They ran 140 km from London to Dover, swam 36 km across the English Channel, and cycled 290 km to Paris.

The total team time was 56 hours 11 minutes.

Earlier it was reported that on July 2 at 02:00 a.m. London time four Kazakhstani triathletes of Iron Moms KZ team started on the extreme ultra-triathlon.

It is worth mentioning that Kazakhstan's Yerzhan Yessimkhanov also swam the English Channel.

