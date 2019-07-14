Football: Brazil win 2019 Copa America

South American football giants Brazil won the 2019 Copa America, beating Peru 3-1 on Sunday in the final.

Tournament hosts Brazil took an early lead in the final match at Maracana Stadium, as left winger Everton Soares put the ball into the Peru net, Anadolu Agency reports.

Peru scored the equalizer by a penalty kick, near the end of the first half. The Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero converted the penalty into a goal successfully.

Brazil scored the leading goal once again, as forward Gabriel Jesus made it 2-1 for Brazil in the first half's injury time.

Jesus was sent off in the 69th minute of the final, after a foul as Brazil were down to 10 men.

Brazil went defensive and started to waste time after Jesus' expulsion.

In the 86th minute Brazil were awarded a penalty, as Everton was brought down in the area.

Richarlison hit the ball from the penalty spot into the nets, making Brazil to clinch the 3-1 victory over Peru.

Everton was named as the player of the final.

Brazil won the Copa America title nine times in history. But Uruguay still lead the titles, having won the cup 15 times.

During the ceremony, Brazilian captain Dani Alves received the 2019 Copa America trophy to cheering crowds.

