Golovkin - 'Canelo' rematch's ticket sale revenue goes public

The amount of profit received from sales of tickets for the Gennady Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez rematch on September 15 in Las Vegas went public, Sports.kz reports.





According to ESPN citing the Nevada Athletic Commission, T-Mobile Arena's revenue from 16 732 tickets made up 23 473 500 US dollars. As NSAC reports, the promoters distributed 1 451 free-of-charge tickets.





Thus, the GGG and 'Canelo' rematch takes the fourth place following this indication in the history of boxing. The boxers' first bout was the third with a profit of 27 059 850 US dollars, behind the Floyd Mayweather Jr. - Manny Pacquiao bout (72 198 500 US dollars) and the Floyd Mayweather Jr. - Conor McGregor bout (55 414 865.79 US dollars).





The Golovkin - Alvares rematch ended with the Mexican boxer's victory upon a decision of the judges.









