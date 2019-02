HC Barys Astana beat Kunlun Red Star at home

Photo: SPORTINFORM

In Astana, HC Barys outplayed Kunlun Red Star 3-1, SPORTINFORM reports.

Barys (Astana) - Kunlun Red Star (Beijing) 3-1 (1-0, 1-0, 1-1)

1-0 - Pavel Akolzin (Darren Dietz, Alikhan Asetov) - 14:19

2-0 - Roman Starchenko (Alexei Maklyukov, Brandon Bochenski) - 29:22

3-0 - Pavel Akolzin - 49:47 short-handed

3-1 - Justin Fontaine (Blake Parlett) - 50:41 powerplay

Goalkeepers: Henrik Karlsson - Alexander Lazushin

Thus, HC Barys scored four wins in four games in February. On February 16, the team will play against Avangard Omsk at home.

