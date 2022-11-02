This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh boxer Bek Nurmaganbet in WBA’s top 10 ranking
01.11.2022, 12:18 351
Images | sports.kz
Kazakh boxer Bek Nurmaganbet has improved his position in the World Boxing Association (WBA) ranking, Kazinform reports with reference to Sports.kz.
On October 22, Nurmaganbet took part in a boxing evening in Mexico City, where he knocked out local fighter Luciano Chaparro Araujo. After this successful performance, the Kazakhstani climbed up in the WBA second middleweight ranking from the 11th to the 10th line.
In the same weight division, Aidos Yerbossynuly retained first position. The second position is occupied by the American Caleb Plant, and Erik Bazinyan from Canada.
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez of Mexico holds the WBA World Super Champion belt, while Cuba's David Morrell Jr. holds ‘regular’ champion’s title.
