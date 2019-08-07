Kazakh freestyle wrestlers claim 9 medals in Poland

Kazakhstani wrestlers hauled nine medals at the Vaclav Tsiolkovsky Memorial International Free Wrestling Tournament in Warsaw, Poland last week, the National Olympic Committee informs.

Alisher Yergali was the only Kazakhstani wrestler to clinch gold at the tournament in Men’s 97kg weight class.

Kazakhstanis Nurkozha Kaipanov (70kg), Nurislam Sanayev (57kg), Nurgali Nurgaipuly (92kg) and Galymzhan Usserbayev (79kg) took home silver medals.

Sayatbek Okassov (65kg), Daulet Niyazbekov (65kg), Yeraly Abdrashev (92 kg), and Rassul Kaliyev (61kg) settled for bronze of the tournament.

